Think you're too young to worry about your heart? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience debunks 3 health myths

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is shedding light on some of the most common myths surrounding heart health. In an Instagram video shared on May 14, the heart surgeon debunks three misconceptions he says he encounters almost every day in his medical practice.

From believing vaping is a safer alternative to smoking to assuming normal cholesterol automatically means a healthy heart, common myths around cardiovascular health often create a false sense of security, leading people to neglect their long-term wellbeing until symptoms become serious.

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Think you are too young to worry about heart health ? Cardiologists say that is one of the biggest misconceptions people continue to believe. Heart disease does not develop overnight – it builds silently over years through everyday habits, lifestyle choices and ignored warning signs.

Myth 1: “Vaping protects heart and lungs” According to Dr London, one of the most common myths he comes across is the belief that quitting smoking and switching to vaping protects the heart and lungs from damage. He points out that many people confuse switching with actually quitting, when in reality, they have only changed the method through which toxins enter the body. According to the doctor, vaping carries similar health risks to cigarettes – if not greater.

The heart surgeon explains, “The first one is, ‘I've quit smoking cigarettes and I've started vaping to protect my heart and lungs’. Well, don't confuse switching with quitting. All you've done is change the delivery system. Vaping is still very dangerous for heart, lungs, and overall cardiovascular system. Rebranding is not reducing risk.”

Myth 2: “Normal cholesterol means I’m safe” Dr London highlights that even if your cholesterol levels fall within the normal range, cholesterol alone is not the only factor that determines cardiovascular risk. Personal health markers such as hypertension, smoking, stress, sleep quality and genetic predisposition also play a major role, which means the optimal cholesterol range can vary from person to person.

He explains, “Number two – ‘My cholesterol is normal, so I’m safe’. ‘Normal’ isn’t the same as optimal. Lab ranges reflect the average population – not ideal health. If you have risk factors, your LDL should often be much lower. And cholesterol is only one piece of the equation. Blood pressure, blood sugar, sleep, stress, weight, smoking, and family history all matter.

Myth 3: “I’m too young to worry about heart health” The heart surgeon highlights that heart disease does not develop overnight – it builds silently over decades through the everyday choices people make. He warns that waiting for symptoms to appear can be dangerous, as the condition may already have progressed to an advanced stage by then. According to Dr London, the future health of your heart is shaped by the decisions you make today.

He emphasises, “Heart disease starts decades before it shows up, and many times you won’t experience symptoms until it’s already advanced. The habits you build now are what your older heart will inherit. Your future health is interest on today’s choices. Intervening early is a medical strategy, not an overreaction.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.