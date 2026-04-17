7 morning habits that are quietly straining your arteries over time; cardiologist explains impact on heart

Mornings are the most important part of the day. The body's physiological state is often established early in the day. Your habits, including what you eat, when you work out, and if you look at the screen right after waking up, decide if you will have an energetic day ahead or crash out before noon. The body usually loses a lot of water after going six to eight hours without fluids. Therefore, delaying fluid makes the blood more viscous. (Pexel)

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To understand how our morning habits influence our day and affect the heart and arteries, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Akash Motgi, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

Dr Akash noted that it is easy to see how the body is influenced by natural processes in the morning, with blood pressure rising, stress hormones peaking, and the cardiovascular system transitioning from rest to activity. He added, “Although this process is a normal event, there are certain habits that can exacerbate the effects of these processes on the arteries over time and therefore contribute to poorer health outcomes for your heart.”