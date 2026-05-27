Heat wave making migraines worse? Neurologist shares 10 lifestyle tips to prevent attacks and manage headaches

With heatwaves intensifying and summer feeling relentless, many people are noticing their migraine symptoms getting worse. Hot weather, dehydration, harsh sun exposure, and changes in routine can all act as triggers, often leaving you with a pounding headache that feels impossible to ignore.

Read more to find out tips to manage migraines.(Unsplash)

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While you can’t control the temperature outside, there are several everyday factors you can manage – such as what you eat, how hydrated you stay, your sleep schedule, and your activity levels – that may help lower the risk of an attack. Small lifestyle changes can go a long way in preventing migraines, easing symptoms, and helping you feel more in control even during peak summer.

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is sharing practical strategies to help prevent migraine attacks. In an Instagram video shared on May 5, she breaks down some of the most common migraine triggers and highlights dietary and lifestyle changes that may help reduce the frequency of attacks and manage symptoms more effectively.

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{{^usCountry}} Major migraine triggers Skipping meals.

Poor sleep.

Stress.

Excessive screen time, especially at night.

Menstrual cycle.

Sun exposure.

Travelling in the heat.

Eating processed and junk foods.

Sedentary lifestyle.

Consuming foods like chocolate and cheese. Dietary tips for migraine patients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major migraine triggers Skipping meals.

Poor sleep.

Stress.

Excessive screen time, especially at night.

Menstrual cycle.

Sun exposure.

Travelling in the heat.

Eating processed and junk foods.

Sedentary lifestyle.

Consuming foods like chocolate and cheese. Dietary tips for migraine patients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sehrawat outlines 10 dietary recommendations for people living with migraines, highlighting foods and eating habits that may help prevent attacks or reduce the severity of symptoms. Focus on consistent meals Keep meal timings regular.

Do not skip meals.

Have breakfast at 9 am, lunch at 2 pm, and dinner at 8 pm. Prioritise hydration Drink at least two to three litres of water per day.

Avoid if the patient has heart or kidney issues. High protein diet Tofu

Paneer

Quinoa

Almonds

Lentils

Eggs

Chickpeas

Greek yoghurt Avoid unhealthy fats Skip foods loaded with saturated and trans fats.

Cut out processed, packaged, deep fried food items. Avoid stimulants on empty stomach Don’t drink tea or coffee on an empty stomach.

Replace these with coconut water, if possible, for extra hydration. Pumpkin seeds Eating around six to 10 pumpkin seeds, or roughly a teaspoonful, may offer benefits. Add more fruits and vegetables Eat around 400 grams of fruits and veggies every day. Avoid juices Eat whole fruits, instead of juices. Avoid sugary drinks Avoid beverages with added sugar, such as sugary soft drinks and energy drinks, as well as alcohol. Cut out excess sugar Too much sugar can trigger migraines. Avoid chocolates and cheese. Other lifestyle changes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sehrawat outlines 10 dietary recommendations for people living with migraines, highlighting foods and eating habits that may help prevent attacks or reduce the severity of symptoms. Focus on consistent meals Keep meal timings regular.

Do not skip meals.

Have breakfast at 9 am, lunch at 2 pm, and dinner at 8 pm. Prioritise hydration Drink at least two to three litres of water per day.

Avoid if the patient has heart or kidney issues. High protein diet Tofu

Paneer

Quinoa

Almonds

Lentils

Eggs

Chickpeas

Greek yoghurt Avoid unhealthy fats Skip foods loaded with saturated and trans fats.

Cut out processed, packaged, deep fried food items. Avoid stimulants on empty stomach Don’t drink tea or coffee on an empty stomach.

Replace these with coconut water, if possible, for extra hydration. Pumpkin seeds Eating around six to 10 pumpkin seeds, or roughly a teaspoonful, may offer benefits. Add more fruits and vegetables Eat around 400 grams of fruits and veggies every day. Avoid juices Eat whole fruits, instead of juices. Avoid sugary drinks Avoid beverages with added sugar, such as sugary soft drinks and energy drinks, as well as alcohol. Cut out excess sugar Too much sugar can trigger migraines. Avoid chocolates and cheese. Other lifestyle changes {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from dietary changes, Dr Sehrawat also recommends making time for regular exercise or any form of movement as part of your routine. She emphasises that simple activities such as walking, running, jogging, swimming, dancing, or aerobic workouts like Zumba can make a meaningful difference and may help support overall health while reducing migraine symptoms.

When to see a specialist?

Dr Sehrawat highlights six headache-related red flag symptoms that should not be ignored and may warrant prompt medical attention. She recommends consulting a neurologist if your headaches are accompanied by any of the following signs:

Vision issues.

Fever with headache.

Neck stiffness with headache.

New onset headache.

Difficulty walking or maintaining balance, or a spinning sensation.

More than two episodes of headache per week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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