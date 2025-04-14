Heatwaves and their impact on heart and lungs: Doctor shares prevention tips to stay safe and healthy

As the summer season makes it way, the scare of heatwaves is starting to loom in certain parts of the country. While the human body has immense threshold of adjusting to shifting temperatures, heatwaves and exposure to extreme heat can have severe effects on our health. Also read | Severe heatwave grips Delhi: 5 things that can happen to the body when temperature soars above 45 degrees Heatwaves and exposure to extreme heat can have significant effects on our health. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shraddha Gandhi, consultant emergency department at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai said, “Heat waves can have a significant impact on the heart and lungs especially when the temperature crosses its threshold value beyond 103-104 F. During this time, the body temperature autoregulation is disturbed.”

Dr Shraddha Gandhi explained how heatwaves can affect heart and lungs.

Heatwaves’ effect on heart:

Heat stroke may lower blood pressure, causing inadequate blood supply to vital organs.

Stress on the heart can also give rise to atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation.

The heart muscle can be damaged due to decreased circulatory blood flow.

Repeated heat strokes lead to cardiac scarring.

Increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases: Heat stroke would increase the chance of developing cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and hypertension.

Heatwaves’ effect on lungs:

The doctor added that heatwaves can have more severe effects on people with pre-existing respiratory symptoms. "The high temperature aggravates pre-existing asthma and causes an attack, especially in the poorly controlled asthma patients. Moreover, heat stress can aggravate the signs of shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing in patients of COPD. Other respiratory symptoms among cystic fibrosis patients are related to heat waves," she added.

Heightened respiratory rate : The attempt to cool down, by breathing faster, could be compounded with a pre-existing respiratory condition, like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

: The attempt to cool down, by breathing faster, could be compounded with a pre-existing respiratory condition, like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). Bronchospasm : Heat stress may trigger an airway constriction, bronchospasm, thereby making breathing difficult.

: Heat stress may trigger an airway constriction, bronchospasm, thereby making breathing difficult. Inflammation : An inflammation of the lungs due to heat waves can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome.

: An inflammation of the lungs due to heat waves can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome. Pneumonia: Heat stroke is a risk factor for pneumonia and possibly most of the vulnerable populations, including older adults.

Precautionary measures to stay safe:

Drink plenty of water thin mucus and keep airways moist.

Strenuous activity should be avoided at peak hours of heat for less respiratory and cardiac stress.

Individuals with existing respiratory issues must keep a close watch on their symptoms and resort to a healthcare facility as soon as they worsen. Prompt medical attention should be taken if a person develops a heat-stroke symptom.

Apply measures to cool down the body urgently, ice packs, cold IV saline in the hospital, the wearing of light-colored complete covering cloth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.