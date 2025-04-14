Beat the heat: Doctor shares summer survival guide to stay safe and healthy

The summer season is here. Summer in India brings with itself humidity, sweat, and the most-dreaded heatwave alert. Heatwaves and loo can affect people and make them sick. It is essential to take necessary precautions while surviving the summer season. Also read | Get ready for summer: 10 foods and drinks to keep you cool, support digestion Take precautions during the summer season to stay safe.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sanah Merchant, consultant physician and infectious disease specialist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai said, “Exposure to heat is increasing globally due to climate change. The human body has various temperature regulatory mechanisms. However, during high temperature settings, inability to cope and failure of these protective mechanisms can affect the body in many ways, causing illnesses such as dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke which can lead to severe complications including death.” The doctor suggested these steps to stay safe and healthy during the summer season.

Summer survival guide:

Symptoms for heat-related illness are fever, confusion, nausea, vomiting and fainting.

Keep your home cool using fans. Use curtains or drapes over the windows facing the sun, hang wet towels to cool the temperature. Keep away from windows facing the sun.

Escape the blazing midday sun on a hot day.

Avoid strenuous exercise, and if not really possible, do it either early morning or late evening.

In the meantime, sit in the shade and never leave children or animals in vehicles.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothes. Use a hat, sunscreen and sunglasses and take a water bottle when you go outside.

Drink a good amount of fluids, stay well hydrated, but avoid too much caffeine and sugar.

Eat small amount of meals, more often.

Check on family, neighbors, elderly and sick people, especially those who live alone.

Tips when you feel sick:

Rest in a cool place for some time till you feel better.

Take a rehydration solution orally and get medical help.

Cool the body temperature with wet clothes or cool water.

Move to a cooler place.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.