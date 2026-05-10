Helen, at 87, demonstrates 5 easy exercises to inspire ageing moms on Mother’s Day 2026

Mothers are the ones who take it upon themselves to care for the health of the entire family, and often neglect their own in turn. On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, veteran actor and dancer Helen teamed up with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to wish all ageing maternal figures a very happy Mother’s Day, and share a list of five exercises to perform to stay as healthy as the 87-year-old is today.

Helen shows off her fitness at 87 with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.(@yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

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1. Sit-to-stand

The first exercise that Yasmin demonstrated is as simple as the name sounds. To perform it, one needs to sit on a chair or a similarly raised surface, and then stand up completely without taking any support. Once fully standing, they need to sit back down again and repeat.

Helen demonstrated the advanced version of the same exercise, which one can do when they find the first version too easy. It follows the same steps as the first one, but Helen did it while wearing a Theraloop resistance band just above her knees, to keep her legs locked in place.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Seated calf raises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Seated calf raises {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the second exercise, one needs to sit on a chair or a similarly elevated surface, then repeatedly lift and lower their heels. As Yasmin demonstrated this version, Helen showed the modified take on the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the second exercise, one needs to sit on a chair or a similarly elevated surface, then repeatedly lift and lower their heels. As Yasmin demonstrated this version, Helen showed the modified take on the exercise. {{/usCountry}}

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In this version, one needs to stand off a bench with their heels outside the edge, while holding on to a support in front. Then the heels can be raised and lowered, the same as before.

3. Seated leg extension

The third exercise that Yasmin demonstrated is the seated leg extension, in which one needs to start by sitting straight on a chair or a similar platform once again. Then, they can fully extend their left leg straight ahead, trying to keep it parallel to the ground. After returning the leg to the folded position, the same is repeated with the right leg. This is continued for multiple reps.

The advanced stage for this exercise for the elders is step-up and step-down. Helen demonstrated it by getting up on a platform one foot at a time. Once both feet are firmly on the platform, she stepped down again. This is repeated as many times as possible, like the others.

4. Seated ball squeezes

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Probably the simplest of all, this involves keeping a large inflated ball between the thighs and squeezing it with the knees. Helen showed the advanced level of the workout in which she did the same thing while holding a semi-squat position.

5. Hurdle walk

The last exercise involves putting cones on the floor at small gaps, and then walking over them. This helps one stay fit to walk outdoors where there might be real obstacles.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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