Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Top 50 best wishes, messages, greetings, images and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, Mother’s Day in 2026 falls on May 10. It is a special occasion dedicated to honouring the unconditional love, strength and sacrifices of mothers and maternal figures who shape our lives in countless ways. While no single day can truly reflect everything they do, it serves as a meaningful reminder to pause, appreciate and celebrate them with gratitude and love. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift ) Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Honour the strength and sacrifices of mothers this Mother's Day. (Canva ) To make the occasion even more special, we’ve curated a thoughtful collection of heartfelt wishes, warm greetings, and meaningful images that you can share across WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms to celebrate the incredible women in your life. Happy Mother’s Day 2026 wishes 1. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who fills my life with love, warmth and endless care. You are my greatest blessing. 2. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day filled with peace, happiness and all the love you truly deserve. 3. Happy Mother’s Day to my first teacher, best friend and forever guide. Life feels easier because of you.

Mother's Day 2026 falls on May 10, honoring the love, sacrifices, and guidance of mothers everywhere. (Freepik)

4. Thank you for your unconditional love, endless patience and constant support. You mean the world to me. 5. To the most special woman in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. Your love is my biggest strength. 6. You are the heart of our family and the reason behind all our smiles. Wishing you a joyful Mother’s Day. 7. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who always puts everyone before herself. You are truly irreplaceable. 8. No words are enough to express how grateful I am for your love, sacrifices and care. 9. Wishing you a Mother’s Day as wonderful and beautiful as your heart. You deserve all the happiness. 10. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who made my world brighter just by being in it.

Check out heartfelt wishes, images and messages for the amazing moms in our lives. (Canva)

11. Your love has shaped my life in the most beautiful way. Thank you for everything, Mom. 12. To the strongest woman I know, Happy Mother’s Day. Your strength inspires me every day. 13. You are my comfort, my safe place and my biggest support system. Love you always. 14. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me kindness, patience and strength. 15. Every day I am grateful for your love and care, but today is especially for you. 16. You make life more meaningful with your presence. Wishing you endless happiness. 17. Happy Mother’s Day to my forever inspiration and the reason behind my confidence.

Happy Mother's Day 2024: Mother's Day celebrates our moms and the mother figures in our lives. (HT Photo)

18. Thank you for guiding me through every step of life with love and wisdom. 19. You are my greatest gift and my biggest blessing. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. 20. Wishing you joy, love and laughter today and always. You deserve the world. Mother’s Day 2026 messages and greetings 21. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes every day brighter with her love and care. 22. You are the reason our home feels like the safest place in the world. 23. Wishing you a day full of rest, love and everything that makes you smile. 24. Happy Mother’s Day to my forever comfort and strength. 25. Your love is the foundation of everything good in my life. 26. Thank you for always being my biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May to honour mothers and maternal figures. (Canva)

27. You are the heart that keeps our family together. 28. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who does it all with grace and love. 29. Life wouldn’t be the same without your warmth and care. 30. You are my guiding light in every phase of life. 31. Wishing you happiness that lasts not just today, but always. 32. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who understands me without words. 33. Your hugs are my favourite place in the world. 34. Thank you for your endless sacrifices that often go unseen. 35. You are my biggest inspiration every single day. 36. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who loves me unconditionally. 37. Your strength and kindness make you truly special. 38. I am forever grateful to call you my mom. 39. You make life beautiful just by being in it. 40. Wishing you peace, love and endless joy today. Mother's Day WhatsApp and Facebook status 41. Happy Mother’s Day to my first home and forever home. 42. You are my greatest blessing and my biggest gift. 43. Thank you for teaching me love, patience and kindness.

It recognises the unconditional love, sacrifices and care that mothers give throughout their lives. (Canva)