Hema Malini at 76 celebrates International Yoga Day 2025 with great enthusiasm; shares pics: 'Today is World Yoga Day'

International Yoga Day 2025 was celebrated on June 21, 2025 across the globe by people of all ages. The Yoga Day 2025 theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' emphasises the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and promoting well-being. To mark the 11th International Day of Yoga, actor-politician Hema Malini took to X to share new photos of herself doing yoga with others at an International Yoga Day 2025 event on Saturday. Also read | International Yoga Day 2025: Psychiatrist shares how to manage anxiety and depression with yoga, trainer suggests tips International Yoga Day 2025: Here's how Hema Malini celebrated Yoga Day 2025. (X/Hema Malini)

Hema Malini's Yoga Day 2025 post

At 76, Hema Malini is a picture of health and impresses with her yoga asanas. The veteran actor, who practices yoga religiously and credits it for calming her down and keeping her fit, tweeted alongside the pictures, “Today is World Yoga Day! Here is my participation on this occasion.”

4 exercises to prevent old age problems

Yoga offers numerous benefits for seniors, including improved flexibility, balance, strength, and reduced pain. It can also enhance mental well-being, sleep quality, and manage stress and anxiety. Furthermore, yoga can help improve circulation, increase lung capacity, and potentially slow cognitive decline.

In a March 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, said, “You can prevent joint tension, osteoarthritis, and other types of discomfort by practising Yoga on a regular basis. Yoga will keep your mind sharp and agile while ensuring that you maintain self-discipline.”

To improve seniors and older adults' health, immunity, strength and general wellbeing, he suggested to try these mild asanas:

1. Samasthithi/Tadasana

Pull in your abdominals and ease your shoulders down and back as you stand tall with your big toes touching and your heels pressed together. Take 5 to 8 deep breaths while tensing your leg muscles. Seniors can maintain a tall, powerful posture by striking this pose.

2. Vrikshasana

Take up the Samasthithi role to begin with. Center your weight on your left leg while raising your right leg off the ground. Bring your right foot as close to your inner thigh as you can, or at the ankle or calf, by supporting it with your palms. Join your palms together as you raise your hands. Place your head between your arms at all times. Similarly, extend your other leg.

3. Vajrasana

Your thighs should be pressing down on your calf muscles as you sit down in a kneeling position with your knees joined, your pelvis on your heels, your toes curled outward, your heels close to one another, your big toes next to one another, your palms facing upward on your knees, and your back straight.

4. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Begin with legs stretched forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Bend forward exhaling to place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose. Hold the posture for 10 seconds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.