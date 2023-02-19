High blood pressure: 5 types of hypertension, expert tips to manage

High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when your blood pressure or the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels remains consistently high. Due to this your heart and blood vessels have to work extra hard to pump the blood and makes them less efficient. Over the time, this can lead to tissue damage inside the arteries. This can further put one at risk of heart attack and stroke. Hypertension is many a time asymptomatic and it is also known as the silent killer. There are different types of hypertension from primary hypertension to resistant hypertension. If your blood pressure is high constantly, you must get it checked and start treatment. (Also read: Hypertension: Simple tips to control blood pressure amid cold wave)

"Chronically elevated blood pressure in the systemic arteries above 140 mmHg is referred to as hypertension or systemic arterial hypertension. However, Indian Guideline of Hypertension IV (IGH IV) guideline defines hypertension as systolic blood pressure (SBP) of 140 mmHg and/or diastolic blood pressure (DBP) of 90 mmHg. The ACC/AHA guidelines have altered the range to 130/80," says Dr R.B.M. Makkar, Senior Diabetologist and President RSSDI.

Dr Makkar talks about the different types of hypertensions and ways to manage them in an interaction with HT Digital.

TYPES OF HYPERTENSION

1. Primary hypertension

It is typically asymptomatic and is identified by routine blood pressure checks or community screening. Primarily unknowing of their condition, Indian patients with primary hypertension go undiagnosed. As a result, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Guidelines indicated that patients with risk factors such obesity, diabetes mellitus, a history of cardiovascular disease, individuals older than 60, and current smokers should undergo routine screenings.

2. Secondary hypertension

Frequently results from a known cause that causes a sudden worsening of BP. It is a secondary diagnosis to conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, aldosteronism, renovascular hypertension, and renal illness (OSA). About 5–10% of hypertensive cases may develop secondary hypertension, of which 2-3% will be reno-parenchymal hypertension and 1-2% will be reno-vascular.

3. Gestational hypertension

It is a condition that affects pregnant women and raises the risk of maternal death and foetal defects. It can occur with or without a preeclampsia diagnosis.

4. White coat hypertension

Also known as isolated clinic hypertension, it is characterised by increased office blood pressure readings but normal results outside the office. The diagnosis of white coat hypertension is indicated using ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. White coat hypertension is present in patients whose office BP levels are at least 20/10 mmHg higher than their ambulatory values. Younger populations in Indian patients have a higher risk of white coat hypertension than older ones do.

5. Resistant Hypertension

When three or more antihypertensive drugs, including diuretics, have failed to control a patient's hypertension despite treatment, noncompliance with therapy and subpar antihypertensive therapy are ruled out as causes. These patients are then diagnosed with treatment-resistant hypertension. It impacts 10% of people and is linked to a high risk of cardiovascular diseases, end organ damage, and all-cause death.

HOW TO MANAGE HYPERTENSION

1. To choose the best therapeutic agent for hypertension control, each patient's individual profile and reaction to treatment must be considered.

2. ARBs (Angiotensin receptor blockers) can be used by alone or in conjunction with CCBs (Calcium channel blockers) to lower blood pressure in diabetic individuals.

3. ARB and CCB combination therapy is advised for the treatment of hypertensive patients in order to improve blood pressure control, lower the risk of problems, and improve patient compliance.

4. Combination therapy must be recommended in patients at risk for CVDs, renal disorders, or cerebrovascular disorders to lower patient mortality.

5. Based on the selection of therapeutic agents and their risk profile, monitoring of electrolyte levels, serum potassium, and creatinine levels, as well as routine evaluation of kidney function, is advised for patients with diabetes hypertension.

6. For renal and cardiovascular protection in people under 60, it is advised to keep blood pressure levels below 130/80 mmHg in CKD patients.

7. It is advised that people with Diabetes Mellitus and hypertension undergo 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring to keep their readings between 120 and 130 mmHg. Digital equipment may be preferred for measurements performed at home, but an aneroid sphygmomanometer should always be used instead. Age and concomitant diseases have an impact on blood pressure thresholds.

