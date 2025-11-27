Hiranandani Hospital pulmonologist warns volcanic ash could worsen India’s already ‘very poor’ air quality

India is already battling “very poor” air quality, and now volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi eruption has entered our airspace, making things even worse. Packed with fine particles and sulphur dioxide, this ash can irritate and inflame the airways and when it mixes with our high PM2.5 levels, even healthy people may start feeling breathless or uncomfortable. Volcanic ash and pollution heighten risks for vulnerable groups. (Shutterstock.)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swapnil Mehta, Sr Consultant–Pulmonology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, shares how the incoming volcanic ash could intensify India’s already strained air quality and what it means for your lungs. (Also read: Mumbai nutritionist shares 4 simple habits that can help you reverse pre-diabetes: From stress to late-night dinners )

1. Does volcanic ash + poor AQI worsen irritation or inflammation?

Yes. This combination amplifies airway inflammation because volcanic ash particles are jagged and chemically active. When mixed with urban pollutants, they can penetrate deeper into the lungs, causing bronchospasm, throat irritation, and increased oxidative stress. For asthmatics and COPD patients, even short-term exposure can trigger flare-ups.

2. What symptoms should people watch for in the next 24–48 hours?

People may experience:

• Persistent cough

• Breathlessness or chest tightness

• Wheezing

• Burning or watering eyes

• Sore throat

• Headache or fatigue

• Nasal irritation or sneezing

If symptoms progress to difficulty breathing, high-pitched wheeze, or inability to speak full sentences, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Health risks rise as volcanic ash and pollutants combine to affect respiratory health.

3. If the plume leaves today, can leftover particles still impact health?

Yes. Fine particulate matter stays suspended for 24–72 hours, depending on meteorological conditions. Ground-level pollutants can also bind with sulphur dioxide to form secondary aerosols, worsening air quality even after the plume has moved away.

4. Are children, the elderly, and asthma patients at higher risk?

Absolutely. Children have narrower airways, the elderly have reduced lung reserve, and asthmatics are extremely sensitive to particulate spikes. This overlap disproportionately affects these groups and can worsen both upper and lower airway inflammation.

5. Can this trigger bronchitis, asthma flare-ups or infections?

Yes. The combined pollutant load can trigger acute bronchitis, exacerbate asthma, worsen COPD, and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections because inflamed airways lose some of their natural defence mechanisms.

6. What immediate precautions should people take today and tomorrow?

I recommend:

• Limit outdoor exposure, especially early morning and late evening.

• Wear a snug N95 mask if stepping outside.

• Keep windows closed, especially if you live near a main road.

• Use indoor air purifiers with HEPA filters.

• Continue prescribed controller inhalers without interruption.

• Stay hydrated; consider steam inhalation or saline nasal rinses to reduce irritation.

• Children, elderly and asthma patients should avoid outdoor physical activity entirely today and tomorrow.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.