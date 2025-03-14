Holi 2025: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about the 'magic of thandai'

Holi 2025: Thandai is a traditional Indian drink typically consumed during Holi celebrations. The classic recipe usually includes a mixture of milk, nuts, seeds, and spices. In an Instagram post on March 14, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for years, shared how thandai provides several health benefits. Also read | Here's a super easy and fun way of preparing paan flavoured thandai at home for the Holi festivities Thandai is typically prepared by grinding the nuts and seeds into a fine paste, then mixing it with milk, spices, and sweetener. (Freepik)

How is thandai made and what are its benefits?

In her post, 'Thandai for an acidity and bloating-free summer,' Rujuta highlighted the refreshing drink's properties. Thandai is known for its cooling properties, which can help alleviate heat stress and dehydration during Holi celebrations.

Rujuta said, “Have you tried the thandai yet? It is a potent desi drink made by combining spices, herbs, nuts, milk, and sugar. So what really is the magic in thandai and why India traditionally has it at the onset of summer...”

She went on to list how thandai's ingredients can boost energy and elevate mood. The best part, though, according to Rujuta is that thandai's ingredients have natural digestive benefits and can help alleviate bloating and indigestion. Explaining the benefits, she wrote:

⦿ The clever use of almonds, khus-khus, pepper, cardamom, saffron and saunf makes for a really powerful energiser. One that uplifts your mood and allows you to ride smoothly over rough times.

⦿ Is also very rich in antioxidants

⦿ But most importantly, it’s a great digestive aid, one that restores the mucus lining and gut-friendly bacteria.

⦿ And yes, it’s great to taste too.

Why you should drink thandai in summers

So, enjoy your thandai while celebrating Holi, as Rujuta wants to remind you: “Remember that most packaged drinks that claim to quench your thirst are dehydrating and rob your body of electrolyte balance. If you want the summers to be free of flatulence, acidity, and bloating, you set that foundation with thandai.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.