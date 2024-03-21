Thandai recipe for Holi 2024: Homemade version to try

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is almost here and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Streets are decked up in colours and lights and happiness prevail on the faces of everyone. People celebrate Holi by smearing colours on each other's faces. Several interesting traditions are followed during Holi. Vrindavan celebrates Phoolwali Holi, while the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon celebrate Lathmar Holi. This year, Holi will be observed on March 25. A day before Holi is observed as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Thandai is a drink made with milk, spices and sweeteners. (Unsplash)

During holi, special snacks and drinks are prepared to be relished with friends and family. Gujia, rasmalai, and namakpare rules the snacks platter for Holi festivities. Holi-special thandai is prepared as well. Thandai is a drink made with milk, spices and sweeteners. Often Bhang is also prepared by mixing the ground paste of the flowers of leaves of the female cannabis plant to thandai.

As we gear up to celebrate Holi, here are two homemade recipes for thandai that will make the guests drool.

Paan Thandai

Ingredients:

4-6 betel leaves (paan)

4 cups milk

4 green cardamoms

12-16 black peppercorns

4 tsps fennel seeds (saunf)

6-8 cloves

16-20 soaked cashew nuts

24-30 almonds, soaked and peeled

30-35 pistachios, soaked and peeled

2 tbsps soaked melon seeds (magaj)

3 tbsps soaked poppy seeds (khas khas)

20-24 dried rose petals and for garnish

6 tbsps sugar

2 tbsps dried tamarind leaves

Ice cubes as required

Candied colourful grated coconut for garnish

Saffron strands for garnish

Method:

In a blender jar, add green cardamoms, black peppercorns, fennel seeds, cloves, cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, melon seeds, poppy seeds, dried rose petals, betel leaves, sugar and dried tamarind leaves and milk and blend to a fine paste. Then add some ice cubes in the glass and pour the thandai and garnish with candied colourful grated coconut, saffron strands and crushed dried rose petals, and serve c chilled.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)