Holi 2025: Intend to indulge in drinks and foods at parties? Doctor shares tips to protect your teeth

Holi 2025: Holi is a time for celebration with endless laughter, playing with colours, and grooving to cool beats. Not to forget, indulging in extravagant meals (maybe even binge eating all the gujiyas), whether savouring gujiyas, having refreshing thandai, or illicitly trying bhaang at the after-party. Amid all the celebrations, one may occasionally get carried away. All those sugary treats and alcohol can take a serious toll on dental health, causing staining, cavities, sensitivity and other dental issues. Teeth can get affected from excess of sweets and drinks on Holi.(Shutterstock)

In an HT Lifestyle interview with Dr. Prafull Sabadra, Founder of Dr. Sabadra’s Advanced Dentistry Center-Personalized Dental Care with Advanced Dentistry, shared a comprehensive guide on how to protect your teeth while enjoying holi drinks and foods. He also shared the dental consequences of having alcohol and bhaang.

ALSO READ: Holi 2025: If colours get into your eyes on Holi, doctor says do this immediately to avoid medical emergency

After effects of consuming alcohol and bhaang for dental health and hygiene

Discolouration from food and drinks are common.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Sabadra highlighted the dental risks of excessive alcohol consumption:

Increased risk of staining: Many alcoholic drinks, especially cocktails with artificial colours or dark liquors, can stain teeth. Since Holi involves a lot of colourful powders, these pigments can stick to alcohol-coated teeth, worsening discolouration.

Many alcoholic drinks, especially cocktails with artificial colours or dark liquors, can stain teeth. Since Holi involves a lot of colourful powders, these pigments can stick to alcohol-coated teeth, worsening discolouration. Dry mouth (Xerostomia): Alcohol dehydrates the body and reduces saliva production, leading to dry mouth. Saliva is essential for washing away food particles and neutralizing acids, so a dry mouth increases the risk of cavities and bad breath. Chew sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva production.

Alcohol dehydrates the body and reduces saliva production, leading to dry mouth. Saliva is essential for washing away food particles and neutralizing acids, so a dry mouth increases the risk of cavities and bad breath. Chew sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva production. Acidic erosion: Some alcoholic drinks, especially those mixed with citrus or soda, are highly acidic. This acid can weaken enamel, making teeth more susceptible to decay and sensitivity.

Some alcoholic drinks, especially those mixed with citrus or soda, are highly acidic. This acid can weaken enamel, making teeth more susceptible to decay and sensitivity. Increased sugar exposure: Many Holi drinks, such as bhang thandai or sweet cocktails, contain high amounts of sugar. Sugar feeds bacteria in the mouth, leading to plaque buildup, cavities, and gum disease.

Many Holi drinks, such as bhang thandai or sweet cocktails, contain high amounts of sugar. Sugar feeds bacteria in the mouth, leading to plaque buildup, cavities, and gum disease. Risk of grinding teeth (Bruxism): Bhang can sometimes cause jaw clenching or teeth grinding, either during intoxication or while sleeping afterward. This can lead to tooth wear, sensitivity, and even jaw pain over time.

Dental hygiene tips when you eat and drink on Holi

With a few precautionary measures, you can protect your dental health. Dr Sabadra shared these tips:

Rinse after eating and drinking: Rinse your mouth with water after consuming Holi-inspired coloured foods, sweets, and drinks to wash away stains and sugar.

Rinse your mouth with water after consuming Holi-inspired coloured foods, sweets, and drinks to wash away stains and sugar. Limit sugary treats: Enjoy gujiyas and mithai in moderation to prevent cavities and plaque buildup.

Enjoy gujiyas and mithai in moderation to prevent cavities and plaque buildup. Use a straw for coloured drinks: Prevent staining by using a straw for thandai and other Holi beverages.

Prevent staining by using a straw for thandai and other Holi beverages. Avoid acidic and sticky foods: Foods like tamarind-based chaats can weaken enamel, while sticky sweets cling to teeth longer.

Foods like tamarind-based chaats can weaken enamel, while sticky sweets cling to teeth longer. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain saliva production, which naturally protects teeth.

Drinking plenty of water helps maintain saliva production, which naturally protects teeth. Use a tongue cleaner later: Remove food stains and bacteria from your tongue for overall oral hygiene.

Remove food stains and bacteria from your tongue for overall oral hygiene. Apply lip balm or petroleum jelly: Helps prevent colour stains on lips and around the mouth.

Helps prevent colour stains on lips and around the mouth. Oil pulling later on to remove stains from drinks and sweets: Oil pulling (swishing coconut or sesame oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes) may help remove residual color stains afterward, but it’s not a foolproof preventive measure.

ALSO READ: Holi hair, don't care? Think again! Expert tips for hair care pre and post-Holi

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.