Holi and eye care: Essential tips to keep your vision safe and healthy

Holi is a festival of colours, joy, and togetherness, but amidst all the celebrations, our eyes often bear the brunt of exposure to colours, chemicals, and screen time. This Holi, take a step towards healthier vision by following essential eye care tips, soothing tired eyes, rinsing away harmful residues, and nourishing your vision with colourful, nutrient-rich foods that promote long-term eye health. (Also read: Holi 2025: 5 fun and safe ways to celebrate a pet-friendly festival of colours ) Celebrate Holi by focusing on eye care.(Pixabay)

Dr. Jay Goyal, eye surgeon, LASIK, retina specialist, and director at Surya Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle tips on how to take care of your eyes amid the Holi festivities.

Eat foods inspired by colours of Holi

To maintain good eye health, eat as many colourful foods as Holi. For example, orange and yellow foods like carrots, mangoes, sweet potatoes and pumpkin are rich in vitamin A. These foods are essential for night vision and improve the overall eye health. Therefore they must be included in everyday diet.

Colourful diets are generally perceived to be healthy.(Pexels)

Similarly, green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli are rich in antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. These components help in preventing cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Red and purple foods like berries, beetroot, pomegranates and grapes are high in anthocyanins that strengthen eye blood vessels and reduce inflammation.

Foods like almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds, which are part of the category of nuts and seeds, are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. These acids help in the production of tears and prevent the eyes from getting dry and irritated.

How to take care of eyes after Holi

Post Holi, it is important to take extra care of your eyes as they have been exposed to colours and harmful chemicals. After playing Holi, make sure that you rinse your eyes with clean water to remove any residue that may be present. Use cold compresses to soothe any irritation and refresh tired eyes. You can also consult an eye doctor to recommend lubricating eye drops if your eyes feel dry or itchy after Holi celebrations. In case of any discomfort, avoid rubbing your eyes, as it can elevate the problem. Use clean water instead.

A Holi resolution for healthier eyes: Reduced screen time

It is a known fact that excessive screen exposure strains the eyes, causing digital eye fatigue, dry eyes, and headaches. Holi can serve as a reminder to take regular breaks from screens—follow the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds). You must also encourage children to do more outdoor activities, just like Holi celebrations, to promote natural light exposure, which reduces the risk of myopia in children.

Holi is a festival of colours, celebration, and renewal, making it the perfect occasion to reflect on eye health. This Holi, pledge to include various nutrient-rich colourful foods and adopt better screen habits. Let this Holi be a reminder to take better care of our eyes and see the world in all its beautiful colours for years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.