Holi 2025: 5 fun and safe ways to celebrate a pet-friendly festival of colours

Holi is a time of joy, togetherness, and vibrant celebrations. But for animals, especially street dogs, it can be overwhelming and even dangerous. From loud noises to toxic colours, the festival poses several risks to their well-being. Holi celebrations pose risks to animals due to loud noises and toxic colours.(Pixabay)

Dr Swathi Hareendran, Head Veterinarian at Supertails+ Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle, "Holi celebrations can be stressful for animals due to excessive noise and toxic colours. Pet parents and caregivers should ensure that animals have access to a safe, quiet space and keep emergency vet contacts handy. The best way to celebrate is to be mindful and compassionate towards our furry companions." (Also read: Holi 2025: Pets exposed to colours? Vet recommends cleaning tips to avoid irritation )

This Holi, let's ensure our celebrations are inclusive and safe for our four-legged friends. Dr Swathi shared some pawsitive steps to help:

1. Create a safe haven

The loud noises and sudden bursts of colour can be overwhelming for animals. If there are streeties in your area, find a quiet spot where they can take shelter. A cosy corner with blankets or cardboard boxes can help them feel secure.

2. Raise awareness about harmful colours

Synthetic Holi colours contain toxic chemicals that can cause skin irritation, respiratory issues, and even poisoning in animals. Spread the word in your neighbourhood about the dangers of these colours and encourage others to be mindful of animals during the celebrations.

3. Watch for signs of poisoning

Accidental ingestion of colours can lead to serious health issues in animals. Be on the lookout for symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive drooling, or lethargy. If you notice any signs, seek veterinary help immediately.

4. Distribute pet-safe shampoos

Help local animal shelters and caregivers by donating pet-friendly shampoos. These can be useful in gently washing off any accidental exposure to harmful colours.

5. Opt for safer colours but keep animals away

While organic Holi colours are a safer alternative, it's best to avoid applying them to animals altogether. Even natural ingredients can cause irritation, especially if they lick it off their fur.

This Holi, let's make kindness the most vibrant colour of all. Spread the word and ensure a safe celebration for all.