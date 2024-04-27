National Pet Parents Day 2024: Pet parenting guilt is real; 5 ways to overcome it and do the best for your furry friend

Pet parenting guilt is more common than you would imagine and has far reaching implications on mental health of people. The nagging feeling of not being there for your furry companion or not doing enough for their well-being can weigh heavily on pet owners. In case of highly stressful jobs, separation anxiety not only affects your adorable furballs, but also you. Post lockdown, it is increasingly becoming difficult to leave your pets behind when they have got so used to their human companion's presence. (Also read | World Veterinary Day 2024: Tips for preventing common eye issues in your pet dogs and cats) It's important to remember that feeling guilty is a common experience among pet owners, but it's also crucial to address these feelings in a healthy way(Freepik)

It is important to overcome this constant guilt and focus on positives of being in this loving and fulfilling relationship. Take out some 'we' time and head for a long walk to spend quality time with your pooch when you can, and train them to enjoy their space while you are away. From giving them their favourite toys, treats and taking care of their well-being, you can get over this negative emotion.

What is pet parenting guilt

"Pet parenting guilt can stem from various sources, such as feeling like you're not giving your pet enough attention, worrying about their health and well-being, or even comparing yourself to other pet parents. It's important to remember that feeling guilty is a common experience among pet owners, but it's also crucial to address these feelings in a healthy way," says Madhur Khanna, MARS Petcare India.

In a case study published by NCBI earlier in 2021 when the lockdown opened up and pet parents started returning to work, it was highlighted that pet parenting guilt often goes unrecognised, acknowledged, or supported.

Whether you're a proud dog parent, a devoted cat guardian, or care for any other furry, National Pet Parents Day (April 28) is an opportunity to recognise the role of responsible pet ownership. It's a time to reflect on the happiness and enrichment our pets bring us and to express gratitude for the unconditional love they give in return.

Here is a checklist of basics for responsible pet parenting, shared by Khanna.

1. Lifelong commitment

Before deciding to bring a pet into your home, it's essential to approach the decision with thoughtful consideration and responsibility. Pet parenting is a lifelong commitment that demands careful planning and unwavering dedication. Take the time to assess whether you're fully prepared—mentally, emotionally, and financially—to meet your pet's needs for the entirety of their life. Providing a loving and nurturing environment requires more than just affection; it necessitates a commitment to their well-being and happiness. By treating your pet with compassion, respect, and love, you'll not only enrich their lives but also foster a bond that lasts a lifetime, ensuring they thrive as cherished members of your family.

2. Nutritious food

A complete and balanced diet is essential for dogs to stay healthy and active, providing all the crucial nutrients needed at each life stage. Pet foods must contain the correct quantities of nutrients to be considered complete and balanced. Puppies have increased needs for vitamins, minerals, proteins, lipids, and calories to support healthy growth. As dogs grow older, nutrition remains crucial for overall health, immune system support, and joint and muscle health. It's our duty as pet parents to ensure our furry friends get the right nutrition, especially in our absence.

3. Feeding schedule

Establishing a consistent feeding schedule is crucial for maintaining your pets' health. Most adult dogs require two meals a day, while cats prefer smaller meals throughout. Tailor the schedule to their needs, and ensure fresh water is always available. Consult with a vet for personalized guidance on portion sizes and feeding frequency based on age, size, and activity level.

4. Health & vaccination checks

Vaccination plays a vital role in responsible pet ownership, ensuring the health and welfare of our beloved pets. By vaccinating them, we not only shield them from diseases but also aid in community health by curbing the spread of contagious illnesses. Regular veterinary visits are crucial for monitoring your pets' well-being and catching any issues early, including dental care, often neglected yet essential for preventing dental diseases and overall health. Integrate dental hygiene practices into your pets' routine, such as regular brushing and vet-recommended dental treats.

5. Quality times

Outdoor activities play a vital role in keeping pets physically active and mentally stimulated. Daily walks, play sessions, or access to a secure outdoor area allow them to exercise and explore their surroundings. Not only does this promote a healthy lifestyle, but it also provides valuable bonding time between you and your pets. Quality time spent with your pets is invaluable for strengthening your bond and enhancing both their emotional and mental well-being. Make time for activities that enrich their lives, such as training, grooming, or simply cuddling together.