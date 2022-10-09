How to deal with stress in your studies? Expert shares insights

Stress is defined as "a common physical reaction to situations that make you feel endangered or throw off your equilibrium in some way." Your body enters "fight-or-flight" reaction mode when you detect danger in an effort to defend yourself. Stress is not just a negative thing. As long as you enjoy what you are doing, you can feel positive stress and be full of energy. With negative stress, on the other hand, we have the feeling that the whole thing is completely slipping away from us and overwhelming us. If negative stress becomes your constant companion, you lose the power you need to do well in your studies. To keep your stress level from rising even higher, try to manage it now. (Also read: Mental health: Facts about stress you may not know )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nidhi Tiwari, Child Psychologist, suggested ways to effectively deal with stress in your studies.

1. Find out what stresses you

• What is it exactly that is stressing you out?

• Is it the many deadlines and tasks at university or your striving for perfection?

In order to manage your stress better, the first step is to find out what is stressing you out. Only then can you clear your head and start to switch off the stress factors. For example, keep a stress diary and note down the situations that put you under particular pressure. Also, talk to a friend about what is not good for you. Sometimes it helps to talk to someone about it to find out what exactly is stressing you out.

2. Organize your daily life

It's best to make a plan for the next day in the evening:

• Do you have appointments coming up?

• Do you have to study for exams?

Write everything down and then prioritize the tasks. This way you can filter what is really important and what can wait. Thanks to this stress management method, you won't have to brood over tomorrow's to-dos in bed anymore and you'll get to work feeling refreshed.

3. Get help

Find a fellow student who is good at speaking in front of a group and have them coach you. Ask other students how they deal with stress in their studies. You can certainly learn something from them and there will be many opportunities for you to support each other. In addition, it is often enough to simply be "heard" in order to feel better and know that someone listens to you and is there for you.

4. Healthy sleep

It's important that you stick to regular bedtimes and also have good sleep hygiene. This sleep hygiene includes not using any digital devices or reading too many books at night before you sleep. You should also feel comfortable in your bed and see your bed as an oasis of relaxation.

5. Eat healthy

Eat healthy foods that make you more resistant to stress. Nuts, for example, can have a positive effect on brain performance. Eating a healthy, balanced diet also boosts your health and overall energy. It also helps to cope with stress in a slightly more relaxed way.

6. Sports

To let off steam while doing sports is for many the ideal balance to the stress of everyday life. Endurance sports in particular release endorphins and serotonin, which can lift your mood. You can sign up at the nearest gym, or do some workouts at home. Even a walk in the fresh air will take your mind off things and help you cope better with the stress of your studies.

7. Say "no"

The best remedy for stress is to be able to say "no" sometimes. Maybe you are afraid that you will offend others, but you can't always please everyone. It is much more important that you please yourself and are less stressed. Being mindful of your personal boundaries and saying "no" more often will give you inner strength and help you prevent stress before it happens.

8. Social Media Detox

Shortly after waking up, the first thing you do is reach for your smartphone, and even while you're actually busy studying, you keep checking Instagram, Facebook, etc. The fear of missing out (FOMO) and a certain automatism drive you to open the apps again and again. You lose focus, don't manage your tasks and are stressed out at the end of the day. Take some time off from social media to reduce your daily stress and find yourself again.

