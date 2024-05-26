 How to fade and prevent facial hyperpigmentation? | Health - Hindustan Times
How to fade and prevent facial hyperpigmentation?

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 26, 2024 05:35 PM IST

People with medium to dark skin tones have dark spots and blemishes because many everyday things can trigger extra melanin. Here's how to fade hyperpigmentation

Brown and Indian skin types are more prone to hyperpigmentation and melasma due to higher levels of melanin where sun exposure, hormonal changes and genetics can make these conditions worse. People with medium to dark skin tones have dark spots and blemishes because something triggers their skin to produce extra melanin, the substance that gives skin its colour.

How to fade and prevent facial hyperpigmentation? (Photo by Good Housekeeping)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trishna Gupte, Clinical Cosmetologist and Trichologist, International Trainer and Head of Academics, Founder and Owner of The Cosmo-Square Clinic, ISCA, shared, “Many everyday things can trigger extra melanin in people who have darker skin tones. Treatment begins with the use of topical products known for their skin lightening properties. Hydroquinone, the gold standard, inhibits melanin production, but should be used under the guidance of a dermatologist due to potential side effects. Alternatives such as azelaic acid, kojic acid and retinoids offer effective results with a reduced risk profile. Retinoids not only improve cell turnover, but also improve skin texture and tone, making them a valuable component in hyperpigmentation treatment regimens.”

She revealed, “Also, Chemical peeling using alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) or trichloroacetic acid (TCA) exfoliates the surface layers of the skin and promotes the removal of pigment cells. Laser treatments such as fractional lasers and intense pulsed light (IPL) target melanin deposits and break them down so the body can eliminate them naturally. Microneedling, often combined with topical serums, can also improve skin texture and reduce pigmentation by promoting collagen production and improving skin renewal.”

According to Dr Trishna Gupte, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and adequate sun protection is essential to prevent further pigmentation. She advised, “ Antioxidant-rich multivitamins like vitamin C and E can help repair skin and fight oxidative stress. Preventive measures are equally important in managing hyperpigmentation. Daily application of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher is essential because ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the primary trigger for melanin production. In short, effective fading and prevention of facial hyperpigmentation requires a comprehensive approach that combines careful sun protection, targeted topical treatments, professional procedures and careful lifestyle choices.”

News / Lifestyle / Health / How to fade and prevent facial hyperpigmentation?
