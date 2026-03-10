How to hydrate your skin during Ramadan fasting: Dermatologist shares 5 skincare tips

Ramadan is a time when people fast from dawn until sunset. However, fasting, going long hours without water, and general changes in routine can affect your skin. It’s important to have a good skincare routine during Ramadan to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. After Iftar, when you break your fast, is the best time to focus on your skincare. Here’s a simple guide to help you create an effective skincare routine for a radiant, glowing complexion during Ramadan. Healthy skin during Ramadan: Can fasting enhance your natural glow? (Shutterstock)

Dr Sonali Kohli, Dermatologist at the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots, “As an integrative dermatologist, I always tell my patients that the skin is not just a surface organ but a reflection of the body’s metabolic balance, gut health, hormonal cycles, and emotional states. The Ramadan period, with its disciplined fasting regimen and spiritual practices, offers a rare opportunity to reboot certain body functions. But can fasting really help you boost your natural glow? The answer is complex: yes, it can if it is done smartly.”

Does the body repair cells during Ramadan fasting? During Ramadan, the body enters a metabolic state that promotes cell repair. After a few hours of fasting, insulin levels decrease, and the body begins to rely on fat for energy. This alone can help reduce inflammation in the body, a major contributor to acne, rosacea, and early ageing. Fasting can also trigger autophagy, or the body’s way of “cleaning up” its cells. It’s like a housekeeping service that helps to dispose of old, damaged cells and promote new cell growth.

When this happens, the skin can look brighter and clearer. Patients also notice that their acne decreases during Ramadan. This is largely due to increased insulin sensitivity and reduced snacking on processed foods throughout the day, both of which help regulate oil production. But the glow isn’t just going to happen. It takes a lot of hydration, healthy eating, and sleep.

How to hydrate your skin during Ramadan? "The most prevalent skin issue I notice during Ramadan is dehydration. Hydration is restricted to non-fasting periods, and most people underestimate their fluid requirements. Dehydrated skin appears dull and tense, and it shows early signs of ageing. Dark circles can also be exacerbated by fluid accumulation and lack of sleep," says the dermatologist.