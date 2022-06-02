How to recognise signs of mental disorder; psychiatrist offers tips

Recognising mental illnesses is not easy as they can manifest differently in different people and even people who are diagnosed with the same mental disorder may exhibit an entirely different set of symptoms. Some people function more normally while others may not be able to perform even their day-to-activities properly. But there are certain common symptoms that people should watch out for when it comes to identifying signs of mental health issues. (Also read: Top mental health disorders that often go undiagnosed)

"Mental disorders can be incredibly complex and unique. They often manifest themselves in different ways in different people. If you are struggling with a mental disorder, it is important to understand that you are not alone. There are millions of other people who are dealing with the same thing. You can get help and support by reaching out to a therapist or counsellor," says Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

Why not everyone would display same symptoms

While some people may exhibit outward signs of mental distress, others may seem to be functioning normally. This can make it difficult to identify mental disorders.

Dr Tugnait says there are some common ways in which mental disorders can manifest.

- People with depression may withdraw from social activities, have trouble sleeping, or lose interest in things they used to enjoy.

- People with anxiety may have difficulty concentrating, may feel restless or agitated, and experience physical symptoms such as a racing heart or sweating.

- Some people may experience a change in their mood or energy levels, while others may have difficulty concentrating or sleeping.

- Some may lose interest in activities that they once enjoyed, while others may become more withdrawn or isolate themselves from others.

- Still, others may act out in ways that are out of character for them.

Mental disorders can affect our day to day functioning, relationships, doing a job or taking care of even the most basic tasks. But there are some people with mental disorders who can live relatively normal lives, but others find that their disorder prevents them from functioning in day-to-day life.

"Regardless of the severity of the disorder, mental disorders can take a toll on a person’s physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life," says Dr Tugnait.

The psychiatrist says there is a need to break stigma associated with mental disorders by trying to be more aware about them.

"Getting help for mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, and can make a world of difference in the quality of life. If you are experiencing any symptoms of a mental disorder, please reach out for help. Getting treatment can make a world of difference. It can help you feel better and live a fuller, happier life. In case you know someone who needs help, support them in any way you can. Only by cultivating empathy can we hope to create a world that is more inclusive and supportive of people with mental disorders," concludes Dr Tugnait.

