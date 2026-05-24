Ice creams to fried treats: Dermatologist shares common summer foods that may quietly trigger acne problems

Summers and acne are synonymous with each other. Most people get acne breakouts as soon as summer begins. While most people think summer is the only reason for it, there are more.

Food items that cause acne breakouts in summer.(Pexel)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B L Jangid, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, decodes the connection between summer eating habits, excess oil production, and acne-prone skin.

Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine

“Though there is no scientific evidence that eating certain foods can cause acne, they can exacerbate the problem if you already have acne-prone oily skin, triggering breakouts,” said Dr Jangid.

Sugar

According to Dr Jangid, sugar causes blood sugar spikes due to the refined carbohydrates, which quickly combine with blood sugar and generate elevated insulin levels. Higher insulin levels can lead to sebum production and inflammation, which can clog pores. So, high-sugar foods like ice-creams, kulfi, sweetened drinks, etc., are not ideal if you have acne-prone skin.

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Sugar causes blood sugar spikes due to the refined carbohydrates, which quickly combine with blood sugar and generate elevated insulin levels. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} “Well, mangoes do not directly cause acne, but they are naturally high in sugar and have a high glycemic index, which can lead to sugar spikes if consumed in excessive amounts,” said Dr Jangid. High insulin levels in the blood might trigger your oil glands to create even more oil, increasing your acne risk. Oily, fatty, and spicy food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Well, mangoes do not directly cause acne, but they are naturally high in sugar and have a high glycemic index, which can lead to sugar spikes if consumed in excessive amounts,” said Dr Jangid. High insulin levels in the blood might trigger your oil glands to create even more oil, increasing your acne risk. Oily, fatty, and spicy food {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Jangid highlighted that fatty food, commonly known as junk food, contains high amounts of oil, processed carbs, and high-calorie content. Such food can increase body inflammation and disrupt hormone balance, leading to acne. So, if you have acne-prone skin, avoiding junk food is a better option. Similarly, eating spicy food in the summer can increase body heat, which can lead to sweating, which may trigger skin irritation, bacterial growth, and worsen acne flare-ups.

Dairy products

There are a few studies that have identified a link between milk products and acne over the years. Milk has been shown to increase insulin levels, which can lead to more sebum production and may aggravate acne.

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Milk has been shown to increase insulin levels, which can lead to more sebum production and may aggravate acne. (Unsplash)

Protein supplements and whey protein

There are studies that show that whey protein can raise levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which can stimulate oil production and may lead to acne.

Dr Jangid recommends that to keep acne under control, try to avoid the above mentioned food and include cooling foods such as watermelon, cucumber, zucchini, oranges, berries, and leafy vegetables. Maintain a proper skincare routine and make sure to drink enough water. In case of severe acne flare ups, avoid any home treatments and don’t use any products without proper consultation.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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