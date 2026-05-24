Ice creams to fried treats: Dermatologist shares common summer foods that may quietly trigger acne problems
Heat is not solely responsible for acne; poor dietary habits also contribute. Here are some foods that might be causing acne in the summer.
Summers and acne are synonymous with each other. Most people get acne breakouts as soon as summer begins. While most people think summer is the only reason for it, there are more.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B L Jangid, dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, decodes the connection between summer eating habits, excess oil production, and acne-prone skin.
Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine
“Though there is no scientific evidence that eating certain foods can cause acne, they can exacerbate the problem if you already have acne-prone oily skin, triggering breakouts,” said Dr Jangid.
Sugar
According to Dr Jangid, sugar causes blood sugar spikes due to the refined carbohydrates, which quickly combine with blood sugar and generate elevated insulin levels. Higher insulin levels can lead to sebum production and inflammation, which can clog pores. So, high-sugar foods like ice-creams, kulfi, sweetened drinks, etc., are not ideal if you have acne-prone skin.
Mangoes{{/usCountry}}
Mangoes{{/usCountry}}
“Well, mangoes do not directly cause acne, but they are naturally high in sugar and have a high glycemic index, which can lead to sugar spikes if consumed in excessive amounts,” said Dr Jangid. High insulin levels in the blood might trigger your oil glands to create even more oil, increasing your acne risk.
Oily, fatty, and spicy food{{/usCountry}}
“Well, mangoes do not directly cause acne, but they are naturally high in sugar and have a high glycemic index, which can lead to sugar spikes if consumed in excessive amounts,” said Dr Jangid. High insulin levels in the blood might trigger your oil glands to create even more oil, increasing your acne risk.
Oily, fatty, and spicy food{{/usCountry}}
Dr Jangid highlighted that fatty food, commonly known as junk food, contains high amounts of oil, processed carbs, and high-calorie content. Such food can increase body inflammation and disrupt hormone balance, leading to acne. So, if you have acne-prone skin, avoiding junk food is a better option. Similarly, eating spicy food in the summer can increase body heat, which can lead to sweating, which may trigger skin irritation, bacterial growth, and worsen acne flare-ups.
Dairy products
There are a few studies that have identified a link between milk products and acne over the years. Milk has been shown to increase insulin levels, which can lead to more sebum production and may aggravate acne.
Protein supplements and whey protein
There are studies that show that whey protein can raise levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which can stimulate oil production and may lead to acne.
Dr Jangid recommends that to keep acne under control, try to avoid the above mentioned food and include cooling foods such as watermelon, cucumber, zucchini, oranges, berries, and leafy vegetables. Maintain a proper skincare routine and make sure to drink enough water. In case of severe acne flare ups, avoid any home treatments and don’t use any products without proper consultation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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