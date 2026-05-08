Clinical nutritionist reveals 10 summer cooling foods that may help women manage PCOS better

Buttermilk is one of the best cooling foods in summers. It is a probiotic-rich drink that supports digestion and gut health.

Dr Rohini highlighted that cucumber is high in water content and thus it helps with hydration and reduces bloating.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women. It affects 10-13% of women of reproductive age and is characterised by irregular periods, cysts in the ovaries, and high androgen levels. Managing it during summer requires a focus on foods that not only help regulate hormones and insulin levels but also support hydration and reduce internal heat. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Somnath Patil, an MBBS doctor, clinical nutritionist, author, and entrepreneur with over 9+ years of experience in metabolic and lifestyle health, shared cooling food options for women in summer.

Dr Rohini highlighted that ash gourd is known for its cooling properties and detox support. You can consume it in the morning to detox your body.

Bottle gourd is another summer vegetable which is light, easy to digest, and supports metabolic health. You can consume it in the form of curry.

Watermelon is a seasonal summer fruit and is known for its high water content. It is hydrating and low in calories, ideal for managing weight.

Mint contains methanol, which provides a natural cooling sensation. It aids in digestion and makes a perfect beverage.

According to Dr Rohini, coconut water is naturally refreshing and rich in electrolytes. You can consume it in the morning or evening.

8. Leafy greens There is no substitute for leafy greens. They provide essential nutrients while being light on digestion.

9. Soaked chia seeds Chia seeds are nutrient dense superfoods which are rich in fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. It helps regulate blood sugar and keep you full longer.

10. Curd (yoghurt) According to Dr Rohini, curd supports gut health and helps maintain hormonal balance. You can consume a bowl of curd with your lunch.

Dr Rohini said, “For women with PCOS, the key is to choose foods that are low glycaemic, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating. Avoid excessive intake of sugary drinks, processed foods, and refined carbohydrates, especially in summer, as they can worsen insulin resistance and inflammation.”

Simple habits like staying well-hydrated, eating fresh seasonal produce, and maintaining regular meal timings can make a significant difference in managing PCOS symptoms during the hotter months.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.