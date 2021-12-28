Ileana D'Cruz believes that she is not stronger, but is 'still doing it'

Ileana D'Cruz believes in keeping it short and simple. The actor's fitness mantras help us get through the day all the while motivating us to start taking our workouts seriously and working for the betterment of our bodies. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and swears by high intensity workout routines and yoga. Often, Ileana is spotted working out in beast mode on her Instagram stories. Once in a while, she also shares snippets of how much workout she did for the day and her tired but content face.

For the start of the week, Ileana decided to serve us with a necessary dollop of motivation for picking ourselves off the bed and walk right to our fitness arena. Ileana is working out in beast mode, to shed off the remnants of the Christmas celebrations that she had. A day back, Ileana shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories and wrote that she had a hard time getting up from the floor after all the workout.

Ileana shared two statements that she believes about workouts. In a picture, Ileana shared a selfie of herself in her athleisure and wrote that even though the workout does not get any easier, we often find ourselves getting stronger. In another picture, she shared about her fitness state of mind in a sentence. She wrote - "The face of someone who aint stronger but still doing it." Take a look at the snippets posted by Ileana on her Instagram stories:

Instagram stories of Ileana D'Cruz.(Instagram/@ileana_official)

Performing workout routine on a daily basis comes with several health benefits. It helps in controlling the weight of the body by helping us shed the extra weight. It also helps in combating several health conditions, diseases and chronic illnesses. Workouts help in promoting better sleep, boosting the mood and also enhancing the energy levels of the body.