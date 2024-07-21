Important dietary choices to reduce risk of multiple sclerosis; doctor shares tips

Multiple sclerosis is a central nervous system autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves, further leading to communication disruption between the body and the brain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Charulata Sankhla, Consultant Neurophysician. P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, said, “Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a complex autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system. The common symptoms of multiple sclerosis include numbness or weakness in limbs, tingling, electric-shock-like sensations with neck movements, lack of coordination, partial or complete vision loss with eye pain, prolonged double vision, blurry vision, and vertigo.” The common symptoms of multiple sclerosis include numbness or weakness in limbs, tingling, electric-shock-like sensations with neck movements, lack of coordination, partial or complete vision loss with eye pain, prolonged double vision, blurry vision, and vertigo.(Shutterstock)

There is a potential link between multiple sclerosis and the food we consume. The Neurophysician further shares a few dietary tips for reducing the risk of multiple sclerosis.

Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids:

Anti-inflammatory; found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts may reduce multiple sclerosis risk.

Saturated and Trans fats:

Found in processed foods; may increase inflammation and multiple sclerosis risk.

Antioxidants:

Found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains may reduce inflammation and protect against multiple sclerosis.

Gut microbiome:

A rich fibre diet supports a healthy gut microbiome, potentially reducing multiple sclerosis risk.

Dietary patterns:

Mediterranean diet: Anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective; may lower multiple sclerosis risk.

Paleo diet: Focuses on whole, unprocessed foods; some find symptom relief.

Swank diet: Low saturated fat; may reduce relapse frequency and severity.

Ketogenic diet: low in carbohydrates and high in fat. May reduce relapse and improve fatiguability.

McDougall diet: The main caloric source of the McDougall diet is carbohydrates, based on consuming plants. Studies showed an association with lower fatigue in the group of multiple sclerosis patients who followed the diet.

Hyperbolic diet-caloric restriction: Results from studies concerning caloric restriction revealed a reduction in oxidative stress in patients with relapsing and progressive types of multiple sclerosis, leading to a better quality of life.

“Maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet remains a prudent approach for overall health, potentially offering protective benefits against multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Diet alone isn't the sole determinant. Quitting smoking could potentially reduce multiple sclerosis incidence by at least 13%. Individuals concerned about MS risk should consult healthcare professionals for personalised advice based on their specific circumstances,” Dr. Charulata Sankhla added.