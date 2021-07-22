Important to be imperfectly perfect: Sameera Reddy preaches self love

Sameera Reddy has become quite the body positivity and make-up free selfie advocate, just take a look at her Instagram feed! And the 42-year-old former Bollywood actor recently posted about why being 'imperfectly perfect' is important to her and how loving yourself is extremely important. Sharing a collage of throwback images of herself from 2015, Sameera wrote in the caption, "Why being #imperfectlyperfect is so important to me? Because in this picture the smile I had to put up behind the pain of feeling so bad about myself and my body was so difficult to bear it broke me as a woman."

She continued, "Overnight I felt I failed myself , I was unrecognisable and lost . Today I have come a long way from this 2015 picture , still reminding myself everyday how loving myself is so important irrespective of standards expected and I keep speaking so that anyone feeling the same should know that it’s ok and you are not alone."

Sameera continued how self love and acceptance are very important, "Especially as a mother after giving birth instead of celebrating the joy of my first child, all I did was silently go day to day just trying to make it through without a breakdown. But I did break .. many times and it led me to where I am today. Self acceptance Self love and being very clear with what I will let affect me. I am still a work in progress and with Nyra I was much better with the way I handled my emotions and hormonal changes . Being on social media today has given me so much strength to not hide these thoughts and I am grateful I can share this with you."





Sameera's mother in law, Manjiri Varde commented on the post how it is hard to fight society but we should work towards making people love themselves, "Societal norms are very difficult to fight against. Perceptions are incredibly varied and sometimes hurtful. Let’s help every person feel their worth, not just in their inherent physical beauty, but their hearts of gold."

