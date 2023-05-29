In today's fast-paced and ever-evolving world, there's a powerful tool waiting to be unlocked — fragrance or Aromatherapy - the art of using scents to promote well-being as it experts believe it offers a delightful and effective way to boost mental health. Whether you're seeking relaxation, focus or an energising uplift, incorporating fragrance into your self-care routine can be a game-changer.

Incorporate fragrance into your self-care routine: Tips for using Aromatherapy to boost mental health (Image by Andreas N from Pixabay)

Aromatherapy has been used for centuries for its healing properties and is a simple way to take care of yourself where essential oils are natural extracts obtained from various plants that are renowned for their therapeutic properties hence, incorporating aromatherapy into your self-care routine can be an excellent way to boost your mental health and overall well-being. If you are looking to explore the transformative world of aromatherapy and want to know how to harness its benefits for your mental well-being, get ready to immerse yourself in a fragrant journey of self-care and inner tranquility as we got some fragrance experts on board.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ridhima Kansal, Director at Rosemoore, shared, “The first step to incorporating aromatherapy into your self-care routine is to choose the right fragrance. Different essential oils have different therapeutic properties. For instance, lavender oil is known for its soothing and calming properties that can help relieve stress and anxiety. However, eucalyptus oil is known for its refreshing and invigorating properties that can help boost energy levels and mental clarity. Therefore, it is essential to choose a fragrance that suits your mood and needs."

She suggested, "Using a diffuser is an excellent way to incorporate fragrances into your self-care routine. Diffusers act as a vehicle that releases the fragrance into the air, making it easy for you to inhale the therapeutic properties of the essential oils. There are different types of diffusers to choose from, such as reed diffusers, nebulizers, electronic diffusers, and ultrasonic diffusers. It is important to choose a diffuser that suits your needs and lifestyle. For instance, if you are always on the go, a portable diffuser might be the best option for you. While if you want to add a touch of sophistication to your living space, a reed diffuser will do.”

According to her, candles are another excellent way to incorporate aromatherapy into your self-care routine as scented candles are infused with essential oils that release a pleasant fragrance when burning. The warm glow of the candlelight can also create a relaxing and calming ambiance, making it perfect for relaxation and stress relief.

She highlighted, “Using essential oils during massages can help enhance the benefits of the massage and promote relaxation. You can mix a few drops of your favorite essential oil with a carrier oil such as almond oil, coconut oil, or jojoba oil and use it as massage oil. This can help relieve muscle tension, reduce inflammation, and promote better sleep quality.”

Anchal Rout, Delhi NCR based Yoga and Reiki healing expert, explained, “Creating a relaxing atmosphere is essential when incorporating aromatherapy into your self-care routine. You can do this by playing soft music or sounds, dimming the lights, and putting on comfortable clothing or lounge-wear that promotes relaxation. This will help you feel more comfortable and at peace, allowing you to fully enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy.”

She recommended, “Adding essential oils to your bathwater is an excellent way to relax your body and mind. You can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the bathwater and soak in it for 15-20 minutes. This can help reduce stress and anxiety, relieve muscle tension, and improve sleep quality. It is important to note that essential oils are highly concentrated and should be diluted before use.”

By choosing the right fragrance, using the right diffuser, creating a relaxing atmosphere and using essential oils in the bath, massages and on-the-go, you can experience the full benefits of aromatherapy. Whether you prefer the calming scent of lavender or the uplifting aroma of citrus, there is an essential oil or fragrance out there for everyone so, take some time to explore the world of aromatherapy and find the fragrances that speak to you. Your mind and body will thank you for it!

Give it a try and see how it transforms your self-care routine!