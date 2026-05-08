Indian mothers nutritionally deficient? Gynaecologist shares 4 nutrient gaps behind fatigue, brain fog, sleep issues

Mothers are all-rounders, balancing work, home, and countless responsibilities while constantly caring for their families. With such a hectic routine, their own health gets neglected, and they may unknowingly suffer from nutrient deficiencies. From constant fatigue, body aches, to low energy, which they usually overlook as stress, but in reality, they indicate the nutritional gaps which require prompt attention.ALSO READ: Can eating mangoes increase your ‘body heat’? Bengaluru dietician reveals truth about the 'king of summer fruits'

Indian mothers face a lot of lifestyle problems like brain fog, joint aches and memory lapses.

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To understand some of the essential nutrients missing from the diets of Indian mothers, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Shaily Kapur, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, at Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, who explained how common nutritional deficiencies can silently affect women's energy levels, sleep, mood and overall well-being.

With Mother's Day being around the corner on Sunday, May 10, it is important to encourage mothers to prioritise eating well and pay closer attention to their nutritional health. The doctor assured me that the gaps are incredibly common and can be rectified with a few dietary adjustments.

Let's take a look at some of the essential nutrients missing from the diet, the observable signs of these deficiencies, and how one can correct them.

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{{^usCountry}} The gyunecologist helped identify some common problems Indian mothers face and what nutrient deficiency may be causing them: 1. Iron: Low energy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gyunecologist helped identify some common problems Indian mothers face and what nutrient deficiency may be causing them: 1. Iron: Low energy {{/usCountry}}

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Eat spinach to improve iron intake. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Iron deficiency is set to affect your energy levels. Dr Kapur explained how it shows up in your body, “If you are constantly feeling weak, dizzy, or breathless after minor physical exertion, iron deficiency could be the culprit.” The reason she stated was that when iron levels are low, anaemia occurs, a condition where the body struggles to supply enough oxygen to organs, causing fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iron deficiency is set to affect your energy levels. Dr Kapur explained how it shows up in your body, “If you are constantly feeling weak, dizzy, or breathless after minor physical exertion, iron deficiency could be the culprit.” The reason she stated was that when iron levels are low, anaemia occurs, a condition where the body struggles to supply enough oxygen to organs, causing fatigue. {{/usCountry}}

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Iron-rich foods should be the first corrective step. The diet should include spinach, lentils, leafy greens and legumes. If the deficiency is significant, the doctor recommends taking a daily iron supplement after consulting a medical expert.

2. Vitamin B12: Memory problems

Include dairy based products in your diet. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Memory-related problems, such as misplacing items or forgetting a lot, can be traced back to Vitamin B12. Dr Kapur shared that vitamin B12 deficiency often manifests as ‘brain fog’ alongside general fatigue.

But why is this deficiency more common among vegetarians? The gynaecologist revealed it and suggested a solution for the same, "For those following a vegetarian diet, this can be a challenge. Incorporating more dairy products like paneer into your meals is a great start, though supplements are often necessary to hit the right marks.

Similarly, since many spend daylight hours indoors, the doctor raised an alarm on how Vitamin D deficiency has become a ‘silent epidemic’.

“We simply aren't getting enough sun. Try to catch some morning sunlight whenever possible, and don't be afraid to talk to a professional about Vitamin D supplements to keep your bones and your mood in good shape,” she explained why vitamin D is important for the body.

3. Magnesium: Sleep problems

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Pumpkin seeds improve sleep-related problems because of its magnesium content. (Picture credit: Adobe Stock)

Magnesium is closely associated with sleep-related problems. Dr Kapur observed that if you find yourself tossing and turning at night, or waking up with muscle cramps and aching legs, you may be low on magnesium. She explained that this mineral plays a vital role in relaxation, muscle function and good sleep quality.

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“Snacking on pumpkin seeds or grabbing a banana can help replenish your magnesium stores and help you finally get some restful sleep,” she suggested a few sources of magnesium.

4. Protein: Sluggish and weak muscles

Increase your protein intake otherwise you are at risk of severe muscle loss. (Picture credit: Freepik)

After addressing the micronutrients, the gynaecologist raised concern over the shocking deficiency of one major macronutrient, protein. She noted that this is especially common in the diet of Indian mothers, where meals revolve around rice, roti and dal with inadequate protein consumption.

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What happens if your diet is low in protein? What does it look like? “A diet low in protein leaves you feeling sluggish and prevents your muscles from recovering properly,” she added.

Vegetarians and vegans can eat chickpeas. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What are some sources? The doctor helped identify them. “To fix this, make a conscious effort to include high-protein sources like chickpeas, dals, and eggs in every meal. If you eat meat, lean options like chicken are excellent. If you stick to veg, paneer and lentils are beneficial.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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