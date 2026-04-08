5 warning signs in the skin that point to nutritional deficiencies in children, Hyderabad pediatrician shares
From dry patches to pale skin, a Hyderabad pediatrician lists 5 warning signs of nutritional deficiencies in kids you need to know.
Skin is the largest organ in the human body and one of the most visible indicators of underlying health conditions. Skin is often called the body's mirror, and in children, it can be one of the earliest and most visible indicators of nutritional gaps long before other symptoms appear.
The connection between micronutrient deficiencies and skin health in children is both well-documented and deeply underestimated. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Paritosh Anand, consultant pediatric intensive care, Citizens Speciality Hospital, Hyderabad, shared five skin changes linked to nutritional deficiencies in children that every parent needs to know.
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Pale or dull skin
According to Dr Paritosh, pale or dull skin is frequently linked to iron-deficiency anaemia, one of the most prevalent nutritional concerns in children. This happens because low haemoglobin reduces oxygen delivery to skin cells. Thus, it is recommended to introduce more iron-rich foods, such as lentils and spinach, into the diet from early childhood to help prevent such conditions.
Dry or flaky skin
Dr Paritosh said, “Dry or flaky skin often signals insufficient intake of essential fatty acids (Omega-3 & Omega-6) or vitamin A.” “These nutrients are critical for maintaining the skin's lipid barrier,” he added. Including foods like eggs, dairy, sweet potatoes, and nuts can make a remarkable difference.
Delayed wound healing
“Delayed wound healing is a classic sign of vitamin C and zinc deficiency," said Dr Paritosh. Both nutrients are essential for collagen synthesis and immune function. He recommends consumption of citrus fruits, guavas, pumpkin seeds, and legumes as they are excellent sources of these nutrients.
Rashes or dermatitis patches
Skin issues like rashes or dermatitis-like patches may point to vitamin B3 (niacin) or B6 deficiency. These B vitamins play a pivotal role in skin cell regeneration. A diet lacking in whole grains, poultry, or dairy can leave children vulnerable.
Bumpy skin or arms
“Bumpy skin on arms, also known as keratosis pilaris, is strongly associated with vitamin A and D deficiency,” said Dr Paritosh. While often dismissed as a cosmetic concern, it signals a deeper nutritional imbalance that warrants attention.
Dr Paritosh said, “What makes these skin issues particularly critical is that children in this nutritional gap stage are also in their most active phase of growth and cognitive development. A deficiency affecting the skin almost always affects far more beneath the surface. The solution lies in its dietary audit. A colourful, diverse, whole-food diet remains the most powerful and sustainable way a child can reduce the skin deficiencies.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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