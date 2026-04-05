Want a summer wedding glow? Dermatologist suggest a 30-day bridal skincare routine to prevent dry and dull skin

Venusia Hydrating & Barrier Protect Cleanser | With Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Pro-Vitamin B5 | For Normal, Dry, and Sensitive Skin | PAMAS free | Skin-friendly Ph | 250 ml | From the House of No.1 Dermatologist Recommended MoisturiserView Details
Summers bring a set of challenges that can take a heavy toll on our skin if we don't take the necessary steps to safeguard it. Parched, flaky skin that dulls skin’s natural radiance is one of the many issues that need timely attention, especially for those getting ready for their big day.Dry air, outdoor heating, and stress from multi-day festivities exacerbate transepidermal water loss, leading to tightness, fine lines, and uneven tone, especially problematic for Indian skin prone to pigmentation in cooler months.However, all this can be effectively managed by adopting a proactive 30-day plan that prevents these pitfalls by focusing on barrier repair, hydration, and gentle exfoliation rather than harsh fixes. These are for the desired dewy, luminous glow that turns heads.
Awareness is your first defence
Summer ruthlessly strips your skin of its vital natural oils, leaving behind that frustrating dullness so many brides lament. “When poor sleep and those indulgent festive feasts are added to the mix, they spark a cycle of inflammation and deep dehydration that mimics the signs of premature ageing”, Dr Priya Puja, Dermatologist at Kaya Limited, tells Health Shots. For Indian brides, the plot thickens with stubborn post-haldi tanning and the relentless grip of urban pollution, which dulls and unevenly ages, making proactive prevention a necessity.
How to get glowy skin before your wedding?
The expert divides your prep into phases for optimal results.
Weeks 1-2: Build the barrier
Begin with gentle double cleansing with a hydrating micellar water, followed by a ceramide-rich cleanser to avoid stripping lipids. Layer hyaluronic acid serum (for multi-level hydration) under a thick, occlusive moisturiser with shea butter or squalane. Exfoliate twice weekly with lactic acid (5-10%) or oatmeal scrubs to slough dead cells without irritation. Hydrate internally: 3 litres of water daily, plus green tea or lemon detox for antioxidants.
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Weeks 3-4: Boost glow and even tone
Introduce vitamin C (10-15%) in the morning for brightening and collagen support, paired with niacinamide PM to calm stress-induced redness. Never skip broad-spectrum SPF 50+, even indoors; UV through windows worsens dullness. Weekly sheet masks with aloe or hyaluronic acid plump skin overnight.
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Body oils for deep nourishment
Ayurvedic body oils are a game-changer for luminous, de-tanned skin. Warm sesame- or coconut-based oils with turmeric, saffron, and manjistha for nightly abhyanga (self-massage) to stimulate circulation, lock in moisture, and fade pigmentation. Unlike lotions, they penetrate deeper, preventing ashiness on elbows, knees, and décolletage exposed in lehengas. Massage upward for 10 minutes pre-bath; results show in 7-10 days.
Diet, stress, and lifestyle hacks
Get the inside right, and the outside will fall into place. Incorporate iron-rich spinach, beets, and jaggery to combat dullness from anaemia common in stressed brides; vitamin D from 5-7 minutes of morning sun aids collagen. Ditch fried sweets for pomegranates and guavas. Manage cortisol with 10-minute breathing, magnesium foods (bananas, ragi), and screen curfew – puffiness vanishes in a week. Weekly pedicures with oil soaks ensure an even glow under alta (red dye).
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Follow the aforementioned systematic steps to shield yourself from the season's hazards. In doing so, do take care to patch-test everything 4 weeks before making an informed decision. Avoid new facials 2 weeks before the big day to prevent reactions. The night before the big day, reset the skin barrier with ceramides and niacinamide, and use a soothing mask. On D-day, use a primer to seal the hydration under makeup. All this will ensure that you not only preserve but also improve your skin health.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)
Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More