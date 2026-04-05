Want a summer wedding glow? Dermatologist suggest a 30-day bridal skincare routine to prevent dry and dull skin

Summers bring a set of challenges that can take a heavy toll on our skin if we don't take the necessary steps to safeguard it. Parched, flaky skin that dulls skin’s natural radiance is one of the many issues that need timely attention, especially for those getting ready for their big day. Dry air, outdoor heating, and stress from multi-day festivities exacerbate transepidermal water loss, leading to tightness, fine lines, and uneven tone, especially problematic for Indian skin prone to pigmentation in cooler months. However, all this can be effectively managed by adopting a proactive 30-day plan that prevents these pitfalls by focusing on barrier repair, hydration, and gentle exfoliation rather than harsh fixes. These are for the desired dewy, luminous glow that turns heads.

How to get glowy skin before your wedding? (Adobe Stock)