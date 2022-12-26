Experts on ways to take care of Keratosis Pilaris or ‘chicken skin’ this winter

Keratosis Pilaris is multifactorial and affects the extensor surfaces of the arms and thighs where it first appears in early childhood and progresses, becoming most extensive during the second and third decades of life. This health condition is associated with many other conditions on the skin, like atopic eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, malnutrition and diabetes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shireen Furtado, Consultant - Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, revealed, “Keratosis Pilaris is known to increase in the winter, especially when the skin is not adequately moisturized. We can aid in the resolution of skin lesions by maintaining adequate hygiene, using hypoallergenic soaps, and abstaining from manipulating skin lesions. For patients interested in treatment, topical therapies like emollients and topical keratolytics can be used. Skin texture improves with the use of either salicylic acid lotion or urea cream. Other less common treatment options include laser treatments, retinoids, and vitamin D3 derivatives.”

She highlighted, “Although these treatments may provide a cosmetic benefit, there are no controlled clinical trials or a cure for keratosis pilaris. Moreover, chemical peels utilising glycolic acid for 5 to 7 minutes have also been useful in improving the appearance of keratosis pilaris. Finally, multiple case reports have been published describing the use of lasers in the treatment plan for keratosis pilaris. Some clinicians have found success with pulsed dye laser, alexandrite laser, Nd:YAG laser and fractional CO2 laser treatments.”

Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Aster RV Hospital, echoed that Keratosis Pilaris is known to worsen in the winter months when the skin tends to dry out and suggested, “While your Keratosis Pilaris bumps need to be managed with gentle exfoliation and an Alpha Hydroxy Acid, during winter the skin needs a bigger daily dose of moisturization than usual. Lotions with alpha hydroxy acid such as lactic acids can hydrate dry skin and encourage cell turnover. Also, Glycerin can soften bumps, while rose water can soothe skin inflammation. Apply body lotion twice a day. Use an oil-rich body cream to really lock in the moisture.”

He advised, “Invest in lotion or body cream that promises at least 12 hours of hydration, something that can pull moisture into the skin via humectants and protect your skin to stop the water evaporating in the first place. Taking short, warm baths can help unclog and loosen pores. It’s important to limit your time in the bath, though, as longer wash times can remove the body’s natural oils. Daily exfoliation can help improve the appearance of the skin. It is recommended to gently remove dead skin with a loofah or pumice stone. Avoid tight clothes as it can cause friction that can irritate the skin. Use humidifiers as they add moisture to the air in a room, which can maintain the moisture in your skin and prevent itchy flare-ups. Also avoid overheating the rooms with electric heaters and keep the temperature not exceeding 20 to 22 degrees centigrade.”