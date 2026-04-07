World Health Day 2026: Hepatologist warns about rise of fatty liver in Indian children, shares tips to prevent
On World Health Day, learn how children face one of the alarming metabolic issues, which affects liver. Find out the expert-approved tips for prevention.
World Health Day 2026: WHO marks April 7 as World Health Day, celebrating the foundation anniversary of the World Health Organisation. It serves as a reminder to prioritise health. The old saying goes, ‘health is wealth,’ and there is indeed a very substantial truth in it. The focus on prevention and management of health issues needs to extend across all age groups, including children.
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Generally, children's health is overlooked because they are perceived as naturally believed to be more resilient and energetic. But they, too, can develop diseases and conditions that conventionally affect adults. This blind spot can delay detection and timely medical intervention, allowing underlying issues to progress unnoticed, creating further complications.
HT Lifestyle, in an interview with Prof Anupam Sibal, group medical director, pediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist in Apollo Hospitals Group, spoke about the rising cases of fatty liver in children.
“Fatty liver is increasingly being diagnosed in children, largely driven by rising rates of childhood obesity and unhealthy lifestyle patterns,” the hepatologist informed. This shows that fatty liver cases in children are no longer isolated, but that a clear and concerning pattern is emerging.
The main culprits, however, are the sedentary habits that cause early metabolic problems, ones that are seen in adults. Dr Sibal shared the causes:“Diets high in processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and excessive screen time with minimal physical activity are key contributors.”
The hepatologist also cited a report published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology in 2021 that examined the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India. He noted, "The review reported prevalence rates of around 12% even among non-obese children, rising to over 60% in those who are overweight or obese.” Here, it is clear that obesity surfaces as a precursor to fatty liver, driven by sedentary lifestyle habits.
Why is fatty liver in children concerning?
The main reason fatty liver is dangerous, in anyone, including children, is that, according to the doctor, it progresses silently in its early stages. In children, this is even more alarming, as not many would suspect an adult-associated condition like fatty liver in them.
Common symptoms to watch for
The hepatologist stressed the importance of identifying early signs on time. Here are some of them:
• Persistent fatigue or low energy levels
• Mild discomfort or a feeling of heaviness in the upper right abdomen
• Unexplained weight gain or difficulty in managing weight
• Dark, velvety patches of skin around the neck or underarms (a sign of insulin resistance)
Prevention
Prevention plays a critical role. Do not wait for the condition to develop, as even children can be affected by serious health issues, making it important for parents to take note. Preventing fatty liver in children depends on building healthy, sustainable habits in life. The doctor advised the following:
• Encourage a balanced diet with adequate fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
• Limit intake of junk food, sugary beverages, and processed snacks
• Ensure at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity
• Reduce screen time and encourage outdoor play
• Focus on maintaining a healthy weight through consistent lifestyle habits
• Opt for regular health check-ups, especially for children at higher risk
The doctor, in the end, highlighted the importance of parental awareness and asserted that parents should take an active role in monitoring their children's health and lifestyle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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