World Health Day 2026: Hepatologist warns about rise of fatty liver in Indian children, shares tips to prevent

World Health Day 2026: WHO marks April 7 as World Health Day, celebrating the foundation anniversary of the World Health Organisation. It serves as a reminder to prioritise health. The old saying goes, ‘health is wealth,’ and there is indeed a very substantial truth in it. The focus on prevention and management of health issues needs to extend across all age groups, including children.



ALSO READ: Hepatologist reveals if brown sugar, honey, jaggery are actually 'healthier' alternative to white sugar or not Fatty liver cases are rising in children too. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Generally, children's health is overlooked because they are perceived as naturally believed to be more resilient and energetic. But they, too, can develop diseases and conditions that conventionally affect adults. This blind spot can delay detection and timely medical intervention, allowing underlying issues to progress unnoticed, creating further complications.

HT Lifestyle, in an interview with Prof Anupam Sibal, group medical director, pediatric gastroenterologist and hepatologist in Apollo Hospitals Group, spoke about the rising cases of fatty liver in children.



“Fatty liver is increasingly being diagnosed in children, largely driven by rising rates of childhood obesity and unhealthy lifestyle patterns,” the hepatologist informed. This shows that fatty liver cases in children are no longer isolated, but that a clear and concerning pattern is emerging.

The main culprits, however, are the sedentary habits that cause early metabolic problems, ones that are seen in adults. Dr Sibal shared the causes:“Diets high in processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and excessive screen time with minimal physical activity are key contributors.”

The hepatologist also cited a report published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hepatology in 2021 that examined the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India. He noted, "The review reported prevalence rates of around 12% even among non-obese children, rising to over 60% in those who are overweight or obese.” Here, it is clear that obesity surfaces as a precursor to fatty liver, driven by sedentary lifestyle habits.