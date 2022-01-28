Inside Janhvi Kapoor's gym diaries: It's all about working out in beast mode

Janhvi Kapoor may be a Pilates girl, but she also has her days when she works out like a beast. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves her time in the gym as well as the Pilates studio. Janhvi swears by high intensity workouts, Pilates and yoga – the actor ensures to share the snippets of the fitness routine regularly on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously.

Janhvi is often spotted showing off her love for Pilates on her gym athleisure – the actor is often clicked in front of her Pilates studio proudly wearing Pilates Girl on her tee shirts. Equally, Janhvi's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit keeps sharing snippets of her Pilates routine on her Instagram profile to share glimpses of the kind of hard work and dedication that the actor has for her fitness.

Janhvi, a day back, took a day off from Pilates, and indulged into working out like a beast in the gym. The actor took up a high intensity workout routine where she was seen working out with dumbbells and battle ropes. In the video shared by Janhvi on her Instagram stories, the actor can be seen performing squats while stretching her hands upwards and holding weights. In the later part of the video, Janhvi can be seen doing pushups with the help of a rail of sorts. Then, she can be seen working on her arm muscles with battle rope workout.

The routine performed by Janhvi comes with multiple health benefits. Battke rope workouts help in sculping muscles and increasing the mobility of the body. It also helps in shedding the extra fat from the body faster. Dumbbell workouts, on the other hand, helps in activating a lot of muscle groups of the body. They also help in increasing muscle strength, muscle force and flexibility.