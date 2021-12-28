Janhvi Kapoor is back at her favourite place – the gym

Janhvi Kapoor is back to the gym to shed all the extra kilos from the week of heavy indulgence that went back a few days ago. The actor celebrated Christmas in style and is currently gearing up for the New Year celebrations as well. This is the holiday season of heavy indulgence, mouth-smacking food and merriment. However, it is also equally important to keep a check on the health by not indulging in over-fried food, drinks etc. And who knows it better than Janhvi – the actor who is an absolute fitness enthusiast and loves being at the gym.

Janhvi is a proud Pilate's girl as well. On most days, Janhvi is spotted out of her Pilates studio in stunning athleisure. Some days, she loves to wear her love for Pilates on her tee shirts as well. Janhvi is currently trained in Pilates under celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. On Monday, Janhvi kickstarted the week with a heavy fitness routine. From weight lifting to stretching, Janhvi took up high intensity workout routine and worked on her body.

Janhvi shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories and gave us a glimpse of the kind of hard work and dedication that she has for her fitness routine. In the beginning of the video, Janhvi can be seen working with weights by lifting it. Then she can be seen stretching her legs sideways while being attached to a gym string, tied to a gym equipment. In the later part of the video, Janhvi can be seen working on her core muscles by supporting her back on a gym bench and listing weights. Take a look at the snippets of her workout video here:

Instagram story of Janhvi Kapoor,(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Weightlifting, as performed by Janhvi in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the bone strength and the muscle mass. It also helps in shedding the extra kilos faster and developing better body mechanics. Weightlifting also helps in enhancing the strength of the body.