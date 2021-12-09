Janhvi Kapoor is back to the grind - 'sculpt, body, core'

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the sreen, is often spotted makinhg her way to her Pilates studio where she loves to perform various Pilates positions under the guidance of her fitness trainer Namrata purohit. In fact, Janhvi wears her love for Pilates proudly on her athleisures. Janhvi is often clicked by paparazzi outside her studio in tee shirts with the printed words – Pilates girl.

Janhvi's snippets of her fitness routine is absolutely lived by her fans. Even though the actor hardly shares videos and pictures from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile, they still make way on our feed through the profiles of Janhvi's fitness trainers – they are often reshared by the actor on her respective profile.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in ₹4 lakh embroidered lehenga, sweetheart choli

Wednesday was one such day when Janhvi's yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi shared a short glimpse of Janhvi's yoga routine on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen balancing her body in a plank position and in the motion of lifting her one leg. Dressed in a pink sports bra and a white pair of gym shorts, Janhvi can be seen being engrossed in her yoga routine. The picture was reshared by Janhvi on her Instagram stories. Janhvi's workout mantra was summed up in three words that accompanied the picture - "Sculpt, body, core." Take a look at the snippet of Janhvi's fitness routine here:

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

A few days back, Janhvi's Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a short video compiling Janhvi's workout routine in the studio. Just before the festive season with Diwali around the corner, this is how Janhvi prepared for the week of heavy indulgence ahead – through intense workouts.

Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the sreen, is often spotted makinhg her way to her Pilates studio where she loves to perform various Pilates positions under the guidance of her fitness trainer Namrata purohit. In fact, Janhvi wears her love for Pilates proudly on her athleisures. Janhvi is often clicked by paparazzi outside her studio in tee shirts with the printed words – Pilates girl.

Janhvi's snippets of her fitness routine is absolutely lived by her fans. Even though the actor hardly shares videos and pictures from her fitness routine on her Instagram profile, they still make way on our feed through the profiles of Janhvi's fitness trainers – they are often reshared by the actor on her respective profile.

Wednesday was one such day when Janhvi's yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi shared a short glimpse of Janhvi's yoga routine on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen balancing her body in a plank position and in the motion of lifting her one leg. Dressed in a pink sports bra and a white pair of gym shorts, Janhvi can be seen being engrossed in her yoga routine. The picture was reshared by Janhvi on her Instagram stories. Janhvi's workout mantra was summed up in three words that accompanied the picture - "Sculpt, body, core." Take a look at the snippet of Janhvi's fitness routine here:

A few days back, Janhvi's Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit shared a short video compiling Janhvi's workout routine in the studio. Just before the festive season with Diwali around the corner, this is how Janhvi prepared for the week of heavy indulgence ahead – through intense workouts.|#+|

Coming back to Janhvi's plank position- it has multiple health benefits. It helps in building the core strength and improving flexibility of the body. It also helps in developing the alignment, posture, coordination and the balance of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.