Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in 4 lakh embroidered lehenga, sweetheart choli

Leaving ethnic lovers in constant awe of her, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor oozed oomph in a pink embroidered lehenga with sweetheart choli and we can't take our eyes off. Giving ethnic fashion a sexy twist, Janhvi flooded the Internet with her viral pictures in a hand embroidered pink floral lehenga along with a deep sweetheart neckline choli and silk organza dupatta and fans were left swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, Janhvi shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the actor donning a half sleeves blouse that came in coral pink base and sported multi-coloured hand embroidered floral motifs all over.

Made of tulle fabric, the blouse was teamed with a high-waist silk organza lehenga that too came in coral pink base and sported multi-coloured hand embroidered floral motifs all over. Janhvi layered the flared lehenga and fitted blouse with a silk organza dupatta.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Janhvi accessorised her look with a polki choker detailed with natural uncut diamonds, ropes of emeralds and sapphire accent drops along with a finger ring from Tyaani Fine Jewellery by Karan Johar. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Janhvi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and high lighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, rust and golden glittery eyeshadow, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the pictures with a pink flower emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra's eponymous label that boasts of slow fashion with traditional Indian crafts and sustainability that present fashion as a tool to create participation and empower the local craft community of India. The pink lehenga set originally costs ₹4,38,500 on the designer website.

Janhvi Kapoor's pink lehenga set from Rahul Mishra(rahulmishra.in)

Janhvi Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists and creative consultants Tanya Ghavri and Hritika Naik.

