International No Diet Day 2024: 5 benefits of enjoying a happy meal with friends and family

International No Diet Day 2024: Every year, International No Diet Day is celebrated to emphasise on the importance of shattering the ideal body standards and embracing body diversity. When we are brought up in a world which only accepts one type of body and rejects every other type, we grow up to be individuals who do not accept their own body types, are extremely conscious of what they eat and usually have eating disorders. However, this is not a healthy way of looking at ourselves. We should be embracing ourselves the way we are. Every year, International No Diet Day is observed to reinstate body positivity, body diversity and help end weight discrimination and body shaming. It also urges people to take a day off from their diet of gaining a certain body type and have the happy meal that they love. Every year, International No Diet Day is celebrated to emphasise on the importance of shattering the ideal body standards and embracing body diversity.(Unsplash)

Benefits of enjoying a happy meal

Tasting the flavours: Often we shift to a strict diet to lose weight or shed fat or gain a certain body type – this further makes us eat food items that we may not like having. Hence, we are unable to enjoy the meal and taste the flavours that are part of the dish. A happy meal with no restrictions can help us experience food like how it is meant to be – tasting the flavours and relishing it.

Trying new foods: When we take a day off from having a strict diet, we also become more open to trying out new dishes, new food items and new cuisine. This broadens our horizon and helps us experience better food.

Developing a healthy attitude: This also helps us to look forward to having food, thinking healthy about food and developing an overall healthy and happy attitude towards food. This can further help us to address eating disorders.

Better nutrition: When we eat together with our oved ones, we develop the urge to consume more food. This also helps us to acquire more nutrition from food.

Makes us happy: Having a happy meal can make us feel satisfied. This boosts mood and helps us to feel better.