International No Diet Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know about the day

International No Diet Day 2024: Unrealistic body types, photoshopped pictures of models in magazines and an impossible body standard to attain – these are some of the reasons why there is a rising level of eating disorders among youth. Society has set a certain body type as the ideal one and hence, it rejects any other body type. Hence, body positivity has taken a dip, and this has further affected the morals of the youth of the world. Hence, to ensure that body positivity is reinstated, International No Diet Day is observed every year. It is an extremely important day to be observed. Every year, International No Diet Day is observed on May 6.(Pixabay)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Date:

Every year, International No Diet Day is observed on May 6. This year, International No Diet Day falls on Monday.

History:

In 1992, Mary Evans started International No Diet Day with the intention of teaching people the importance of body positivity, appreciating their own bodies and also taking a day off from their diet and enjoying a meal that they love. Mary Evans suffered from Anorexia and started her organisation called Diet Breakers. International No Diet Day was started with the intention of shattering the idea of setting unnatural body standards and embracing our bodies the way they are.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate the special day is by de-emphasising on eating a diet to look a certain way. The day is a reminder to look at ourselves and appreciate the way we are, listen to our bodies and minds and love ourselves a little more. This day also intends to help end weight discrimination, fat shaming and phobia of size. Instead, it helps in embracing body diversity and accepting ourselves as well as others the way we are.