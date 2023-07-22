International Self Care Day 2023: Self-care is an important part of the daily routine. Unlike routines that should be done once a week or once a month, self-care should be done on a daily basis, every minute of the day. All we have is us, and the love we give to us, in turn comes back as happiness and the renewed zeal for life. When we start loving ourselves, taking care of our body and mind, we instantly shift to a healthier lifestyle, being aware of things that are healthy for us. It induces wellness and healthy living.

International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, a day is dedicated to self-care and the importance of having a self-care routine. International Self Care Day is celebrated to create awareness about self-care and why it should not be skipped. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know:

ALSO READ: Ways to check in with yourself

Date:

International Self Care Day will be celebrated on July 24 this year. The day is dedicated to the importance of loving our own selves and taking care of the mind and the body. July 24, when written in the month and date format, looks like 7/24 - denoting that self-care should be performed 24 hours a day, for seven days of the week.

History:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

International Self-Care Foundation, in 2011, established International Self Care Day with the intention of spreading awareness about the positive impacts of self-care and how it helps in shifting to a healthy lifestyle.

Significance:

"ISD-related activities have been focused on youth (e.g. a poster design competition, mob flash dance, and concerts), seniors (community involvement programmes, physical examination programmes), the general public (public lectures, expert advice, sponsored public walks, football and golf matches, tai chi classes), occupational health, pharmacy (poster campaign, pharmacy manager training), research (on self-care habits and behaviour), and the media (media events, newspaper and journal articles)," wrote international Self-care Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON