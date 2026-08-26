Is high-protein diet good for everyone? Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov debunks 10 myths about heart health

Think a high-protein diet is automatically healthy for everyone? Think again. When it comes to heart health, many popular health claims are treated as universal truths, even though the benefits and risks can vary depending on individual health conditions, lifestyle, risk factors and overall diet. Separating fact from fiction is therefore important – not only to make more informed health choices, but also to avoid unnecessary health anxiety and confusion fuelled by oversimplified advice.

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Also Read | From your 20s to 60s: Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov shares 5 ways to protect your heart health in each decade of life

US-based Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, is debunking 10 common myths about heart health. In an Instagram video shared on August 25, the cardiologist separates fact from fiction on a range of commonly held beliefs – from whether a high-protein diet is suitable for everyone to how different cardiovascular markers can influence heart disease risk.

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All fat is bad for your heart

{{^usCountry}} Fats come in different forms – saturated, trans and unsaturated (including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) – and not all fats are harmful to your health. While some types can negatively affect heart health, others can actually offer important health benefits. According to Dr Yaranov, “Trans and excess saturated fats increase risk. Unsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts, seeds, fish, and avocados can support heart health.” A high-protein diet is the best for everyone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fats come in different forms – saturated, trans and unsaturated (including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) – and not all fats are harmful to your health. While some types can negatively affect heart health, others can actually offer important health benefits. According to Dr Yaranov, “Trans and excess saturated fats increase risk. Unsaturated fats from olive oil, nuts, seeds, fish, and avocados can support heart health.” A high-protein diet is the best for everyone {{/usCountry}}

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Higher protein intake has become a go-to piece of health advice championed by wellness influencers and social media, but while protein is an essential nutrient, drastically increasing intake may not be suitable for everyone. Dr Yaranov points out, “More protein is not always better. Processed meat and saturated fat may increase cardiovascular risk, while high protein can be dangerous with kidney disease.”

Everyone over 50 should take aspirin

Medicines should always be taken based on individual needs and a doctor’s advice. Starting aspirin simply because you have crossed 50 may be unnecessary and presumptuous without proper medical guidance. The cardiologist highlights, “Aspirin benefits many people with cardiovascular disease. For others, bleeding risk outweighs benefit. Age alone is not a reason to start.”

“Normal” LDL means your bulletproof

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Heart disease is not solely linked to high cholesterol. Therefore, having normal LDL levels does not necessarily mean you are free from cardiovascular risk. Dr Yaranov notes, “Coronary disease can develop despite a ‘normal’ LDL. Risk also depends on ApoB, Lp(a), blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, family history, and existing plaque.”

High HDL protects you from coronary disease

While higher levels of good cholesterol can be beneficial for heart health, they do not make you immune to cardiovascular risk. Heart disease can arise from several other factors and health markers, which also need to be assessed. The cardiologist stresses, “HDL is not a protective force field. It cannot cancel out elevated LDL, ApoB, smoking, diabetes, or coronary plaque.”

Coffee is bad for your heart

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While consuming coffee in excess or in certain circumstances may trigger stress hormones, anxiety or irregular heart rhythms, its effects largely depend on individual factors, underlying health conditions, existing risk factors and stress levels. The cardiologist points out, “Moderate coffee consumption is generally safe and does not routinely cause atrial fibrillation. Excessive caffeine and individual sensitivity are different issues.”

A normal stress test means you have no blockages

A cardiac stress test assesses how well your heart responds to physical exertion and helps evaluate blood flow when the heart is under stress. However, it is not a definitive test for detecting coronary plaque or identifying blockages. Dr Yaranov explains, “A stress test looks for limited blood flow during exertion. Coronary plaque can still be present.”

Stop GLP-1 treatment at your goal weight

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GLP-1 medications can support weight loss when combined with healthy lifestyle habits, but stopping them abruptly after reaching your goal weight may lead to unwanted outcomes. They should be used under consistent medical supervision, with any changes to the dose or treatment plan guided by a healthcare professional. The cardiologist highlights, “Obesity is usually chronic. Appetite and weight often return after stopping. Long-term treatment depends on benefits, side effects, cost, and individual risk.”

A zero calcium score means no coronary plaque

A calcium score test is a CT scan that detects and measures calcified plaque in the coronary arteries, helping estimate a person’s future risk of heart disease. However, it does not detect soft plaque. Dr Yaranov highlights, “A calcium scan detects calcified plaque but can miss noncalcified plaque, especially in younger patients. It cannot explain active chest pain.”

A recovered EF means heart failure is cured

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Ejection fraction (EF) measures the percentage of blood pumped out of your heart's main pumping chamber with each heartbeat. In heart failure, this pumping or filling ability changes, which helps doctors classify the condition. Dr Yaranov explains, “Improved EF often represents remission under treatment. Stopping therapy can cause relapse even after EF normalises.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Dmitry Yaranov is a cardiologist and Program Director of Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) at Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tennessee. A graduate of Samara State Medical University, he has over a decade of clinical experience and specialises in heart failure, heart transplantation, hypertension, cardiomyopathy and preventive cardiovascular care.

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