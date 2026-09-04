Is it actually worth it? Do posture correctors really offer support, or are they just another hyped wellness trend?

In the era of sedentary lifestyles and work-from-home culture, posture correctors are all over the internet, promising better support. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Is it worth it?’ series, we spoke to Dr Mayank Vijayvargiya, consultant orthopaedics, joint replacement, complex trauma and reconstruction, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, to break down the real benefits and myths about posture correctors.

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We live in an era where hours spent on laptops, smartphones and desks have made ‘poor posture’ almost synonymous with modern life. This has led to the popularity of posture correctors, wearable braces or devices designed to pull the shoulders back or remind us to maintain an upright position.

Posture correctors work primarily through mechanical support or sensory feedback.

Do posture correctors actually correct posture?

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{{^usCountry}} The scientific answer is yes, but only to a limited extent and certainly not as a stand-alone treatment. According to Dr Mayank, posture correctors work primarily through mechanical support or sensory feedback. When worn, they can restrict excessive forward movement of the shoulders and provide a physical reminder to maintain a more upright position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scientific answer is yes, but only to a limited extent and certainly not as a stand-alone treatment. According to Dr Mayank, posture correctors work primarily through mechanical support or sensory feedback. When worn, they can restrict excessive forward movement of the shoulders and provide a physical reminder to maintain a more upright position. {{/usCountry}}

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This distinction between temporary correction and lasting correction is important. “A brace can position the body correctly while it is being worn, but it does not necessarily train the muscles to maintain that position independently,” highlighted Dr Mayank. In fact, relying excessively on external support may reduce active muscular engagement.

Dr Mayank highlighted that for longer-term postural improvement, exercise-based approaches are generally more useful. Strengthening the muscles of the upper back, neck and shoulder girdle, improving flexibility and developing better movement patterns can help support a healthier posture.

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Good workstation ergonomics and regular movement breaks are also important, particularly for people who spend long hours sitting at a desk.

Should you spend on posture correctors?

Consider a common example: someone who spends eight hours a day working on a computer develops rounded shoulders and a forward head position. Wearing a posture corrector for a few hours may remind that person to sit upright.

But if the workstation remains poorly positioned and the muscles of the upper back, neck and shoulder girdle remain weak or poorly conditioned, the problem is likely to return once the device is removed.

For longer term postural improvement, exercise-based approaches are generally more useful.

“Therefore, I consider a posture corrector a reminder rather than a cure. It may have a role as a short-term adjunct, particularly in people who struggle to maintain postural awareness. But long-term improvement depends on strengthening appropriate muscles, improving flexibility, optimising workstation ergonomics, taking regular movement breaks and developing better movement habits,” explained Dr Mayank.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.