Olive oil has become a staple in conversations around healthy eating, with many people swapping their regular cooking oils for it in the hope of protecting their heart. But with extra virgin olive oil often carrying a much higher price tag than other oils, it's natural to wonder whether the switch is truly worth the investment or simply another wellness trend. Research suggests there may be genuine cardiovascular benefits, and the evidence could make a strong case for reconsidering what you keep in your kitchen.

Read more to find out how switching to olive oil influences heart disease risk! (Unsplash)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is weighing in on one of the most common questions about heart-healthy eating: is switching to olive oil really worth it? In an Instagram video shared on July 7, he breaks down the research behind olive oil's cardiovascular benefits and explains why this simple kitchen swap could have a meaningful impact on long-term heart health.

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Is olive oil good for your heart?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, the short answer is yes – olive oil is good for your heart. He explains that research has consistently linked olive oil consumption with a lower risk of heart disease. To support this, he cites a study that followed more than 7,000 people over five years, during which participants adhered to a Mediterranean diet that included roughly four tablespoons of olive oil each day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, the short answer is yes – olive oil is good for your heart. He explains that research has consistently linked olive oil consumption with a lower risk of heart disease. To support this, he cites a study that followed more than 7,000 people over five years, during which participants adhered to a Mediterranean diet that included roughly four tablespoons of olive oil each day. {{/usCountry}}

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He states, “Many large cohort studies highlight the association of olive oil and decreasing heart disease. But the strongest study was a randomised controlled trial of more than 7,000 people for about five years. Participants ate a Mediterranean-style diet. One group added extra virgin olive oil – about four tablespoons a day.”

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The heart surgeon explains that the findings revealed a 30 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, among participants who consumed olive oil regularly as part of their diet. The protective effect was particularly striking for stroke, with the reduction in risk proving even greater than that observed for heart attacks.

What is even better than olive oil?

Dr London adds that when the researchers looked more closely at the findings, they discovered that extra virgin olive oil offered even greater benefits than regular olive oil. He explains that this is likely due to its higher concentration of antioxidants and polyphenols. According to him, choosing extra virgin olive oil over regular varieties is a simple dietary swap that can help promote long-term cardiovascular health.

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The heart sure notes, “Then researchers looked closer. They found the extra virgin kind worked better than regular olive oil. EVOO has polyphenols and higher antioxidants. So yes, extra virgin olive oil is one of the few simple swaps the science actually backs. Adding it to your cooking is an easy win.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.