Is the skin of nuts toxic? AIIMS-trained neurologist debunks myth and explains whether soaking them is necessary

Soaking almonds and walnuts overnight and peeling off their skins has long been treated as a non-negotiable health rule, with many believing that the thin brown covering is toxic or harmful if eaten raw. But is this practice rooted in science, or is it simply another nutrition myth passed down over time? Read more to find out whether you really need to soak nuts before eating them.(Unsplash)

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a general physician and neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, and currently associated with The Neuromed Clinic in Gurugram, is addressing a common concern around nuts - explaining whether the skins of almonds and walnuts contain harmful toxins and if they really need to be removed before consumption. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the neurologist explains whether soaking almonds and walnuts is truly necessary before eating them and clarifies what benefits soaking actually offers.

Is the skin of nuts toxic?

Dr Sehrawat clears up a common nutrition myth by explaining that the thin brown skin on almonds and walnuts does not contain toxins and does not need to be removed or neutralised by soaking, emphasising that these nuts are perfectly safe to consume as they are. Eating them soaked or unsoaked does not make much of a difference, except for one factor - phytic acid.

The neurologist states that the skin of these nuts contain phytic acid, which interferes with the absorption of nutrients. She explains, “The only problem with the covering of almonds and walnuts is that it contains phytic acid. That phytic acid does not allow the absorption of nutrients, minerals, zinc, magnesium, and omega-3 from your food or from those nuts. It prevents them from reaching your blood system. They hinder the absorption of nutrients from the nuts and seeds that you are consuming.”

Is soaking necessary?

Dr Sehrawat stresses that the skin of almonds and walnuts only contains phytic acid which hinder absorption, but there is nothing toxic about it. So if you are someone who does not enjoy the taste of soaked nuts, it is completely safe to eat them as they are.

The neurologist highlights, “There is no poison, but there is phytic acid. It causes a reduction in absorption, but it is not harmful to you. So, if you do not like eating them soaked - I receive many DMs saying, ‘Ma'am, we eat them soaked, but we don't like the taste; we can't eat them. So, can we eat them without soaking?’ The answer is yes. You can eat them.”

However she also emphasises that soaking these nuts before eating can increase absorption. She states, “If you are eating them soaked, that is a preferred modality so that your absorption remains better. If you do not like them soaked or cannot eat them that way, you can consume them unsoaked with the covering. It is not toxic to your body. It is not harmful to your body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.