Is your daily commute increasing your lung cancer risk? Oncologist reveals startling facts

While smoking and tobacco use remain the leading causes of lung cancer, recent studies have linked rising air pollution and prolonged exposure to environmental pollutants as significant contributors to the increasing risk of the disease. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Indoo Ammbulkar, director of medical oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali said, “Air pollution alone causes up to 29% of all lung cancer deaths. The decrease in deaths due to indoor pollution has been outpaced by the significant rise in outdoor air pollution.” Also read | Lung cancer among non-smokers increases; air pollution could be culprit: Lancet report Exposure to outdoor pollution can increase lung cancer risk.(Unsplash)

Could your daily travel be silently increasing your lung cancer risk?

Dr Indoo Ammbulkar said, “The answer is yes. Particularly if you spend long hours in traffic-congested areas with high levels of vehicular emissions. Diesel exhaust, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and other pollutants from vehicles are classified as carcinogens by the World Health Organization. These microscopic particles are inhaled deep into the lungs and can damage lung tissue over time, potentially triggering mutations that lead to cancer.”

Know prevention tips to follow while traveling in high AQI.(Unsplash)

Air pollution is a major public health concern

“Studies have shown that long-term exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of lung cancer, especially among non-smokers. In India, where pollution levels in metropolitan areas often exceed safe limits, this becomes a major public health concern. Daily commuters whether driving cars, riding bikes, or using public transport are continually exposed to harmful pollutants, especially during peak traffic hours,” the oncologist highlighted the effect of air pollution on lung health. Also read | Impact of high AQI on lungs: Lung cancer on the rise among ‘never smokers’; 3 things to do according to doctor

Prevention tips to follow:

“While we cannot eliminate commuting altogether, we can reduce its health risks,” said the doctor and shared a few prevention tips to follow:

Wearing high-quality, pollution-resistant masks during travel.

Keeping car air filters clean and well-maintained.

Opting for less congested routes or travel times when possible.

Advocating for and using cleaner, eco-friendly public transport.

Using indoor air purifiers to maintain better air quality at home.

Scheduling regular lung health check-ups, especially for high-risk individuals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.