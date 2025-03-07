Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is your daily dollop of butter increasing death risk? Study reveals shocking results

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 07, 2025 01:45 PM IST

The study observed while butter can increase mortality risk, plant-based oils can reduce the risk of death. Here's what you need to know.

Butter is the most sought-after ingredient for so many dishes. A dollop of butter on top makes everything taste better. Be it toasted bread or a curry, butter adds a fresh flavour to the dish. But a recent study states that butter may not be all good news. According to the study led by Yu Zhang, Mass General Brigham, butter can significantly bring down your lifespan. Also read | Dollops of delicious health: Know more about the better butters for healthy living

The study observed that butter can significantly bring down your lifespan. (Shutterstock)
The study observed that butter can significantly bring down your lifespan. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by tracking more than 220,000 Americans for 33 years. It was observed that butter consumption can increase the risk of early death by 15 percent. The study did a comparison between butter and plant-based oils, and it was observed that there is a winner when it comes to increasing lifespan. While butter can bring down your lifespan, consumption of plant-based oils can reduce mortality risk by 17 percent.

The researchers added, “It is well established that substituting saturated fatty acids with unsaturated fatty acids and eliminating trans fatty acids confers substantial health benefits, particularly in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Butter has been traditionally linked to adverse health outcomes, especially cardiovascular risk, recent studies have yielded mixed results on butter consumption and mortality.” Also read | Extra virgin olive oil may not be healthy for heart, study finds

Butter can increase the risk of death by 15%.(Shutterstock)
Butter can increase the risk of death by 15%.(Shutterstock)

Butter vs. plant-based oils:

The study analysed data from three studies - the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. The study observed the amount of butter and plant-based oils consumed by the participants. Every four years, a survey was conducted to understand the long-term eating patterns.

During the period of study, 51,000 deaths occurred, including about 12,200 from cancer and 11,200 from heart disease. While taking into account various factors of mortality such as age, weight, physical activity, smoking, alcohol use, and overall diet quality, a pattern was observed. The researchers concluded that more butter consumption is linked to an increased risk of early death, while plant-based oils were comparatively harmless. Also read | Widely consumed vegetable oil leads to unhealthy gut: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On