Is your daily dollop of butter increasing death risk? Study reveals shocking results

Butter is the most sought-after ingredient for so many dishes. A dollop of butter on top makes everything taste better. Be it toasted bread or a curry, butter adds a fresh flavour to the dish. But a recent study states that butter may not be all good news. According to the study led by Yu Zhang, Mass General Brigham, butter can significantly bring down your lifespan. Also read | Dollops of delicious health: Know more about the better butters for healthy living The study observed that butter can significantly bring down your lifespan. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by tracking more than 220,000 Americans for 33 years. It was observed that butter consumption can increase the risk of early death by 15 percent. The study did a comparison between butter and plant-based oils, and it was observed that there is a winner when it comes to increasing lifespan. While butter can bring down your lifespan, consumption of plant-based oils can reduce mortality risk by 17 percent.

The researchers added, “It is well established that substituting saturated fatty acids with unsaturated fatty acids and eliminating trans fatty acids confers substantial health benefits, particularly in the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Butter has been traditionally linked to adverse health outcomes, especially cardiovascular risk, recent studies have yielded mixed results on butter consumption and mortality.” Also read | Extra virgin olive oil may not be healthy for heart, study finds

Butter can increase the risk of death by 15%.(Shutterstock)

Butter vs. plant-based oils:

The study analysed data from three studies - the Nurses’ Health Study, Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. The study observed the amount of butter and plant-based oils consumed by the participants. Every four years, a survey was conducted to understand the long-term eating patterns.

During the period of study, 51,000 deaths occurred, including about 12,200 from cancer and 11,200 from heart disease. While taking into account various factors of mortality such as age, weight, physical activity, smoking, alcohol use, and overall diet quality, a pattern was observed. The researchers concluded that more butter consumption is linked to an increased risk of early death, while plant-based oils were comparatively harmless. Also read | Widely consumed vegetable oil leads to unhealthy gut: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.