‘It took me 5 years to learn’: Fitness coach shares workout mistakes she finally stopped making and saw better results

Many people believe that spending more hours in the gym automatically leads to better results. But fitness coach Kylie Holmes says that after years of trial and error, she discovered the opposite.

Fitness coach Kylie Holmes emphasises the importance of rest and recovery in workouts.(Unsplash)

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“It took me five years to learn how to work out less and see way better results,” says Kylie. Sharing her fitness journey in a June 21 Instagram post, she reveals four simple yet effective changes that transformed her workouts and helped her see better results with less effort. (Also read: Walking 6K, 12K or 18K steps a day? Fitness coach reveals how many pounds of fat you could lose )

1. Stop training every day

According to Kylie, rest is not a sign of laziness, it’s when the body actually adapts and grows stronger. “Overtraining can spike cortisol levels and stall fat loss,” she explains.

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of exercising daily, Kylie recommends capping intense workouts at four sessions per week and intentionally scheduling two to three rest days to allow the body to recover. 2. Ditch the endless cardio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of exercising daily, Kylie recommends capping intense workouts at four sessions per week and intentionally scheduling two to three rest days to allow the body to recover. 2. Ditch the endless cardio {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While cardio has its benefits, Kylie warns against relying on long, exhausting sessions as the primary tool for weight loss. “Chronic cardio can raise cortisol, and high cortisol levels may encourage your body to hold onto fat,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While cardio has its benefits, Kylie warns against relying on long, exhausting sessions as the primary tool for weight loss. “Chronic cardio can raise cortisol, and high cortisol levels may encourage your body to hold onto fat,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her solution? Replace lengthy cardio workouts with 20–30 minutes of strength training and aim to stay active through daily walks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her solution? Replace lengthy cardio workouts with 20–30 minutes of strength training and aim to stay active through daily walks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Lift with your cycle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Lift with your cycle {{/usCountry}}

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For women, hormone fluctuations can significantly affect strength, energy and recovery. “Your hormones shift throughout the month, and your strength changes with them,” Kylie notes, adding, “Fighting your cycle often means slower progress.”

She advises increasing training intensity during the follicular phase, when energy levels are typically higher, and easing off during the luteal phase to support recovery and performance.

4. Prioritise protein over more reps

Kylie believes nutrition often has a greater impact than simply adding more workouts. “Muscle is your metabolism, and you can’t out-train a low-protein diet,” she says. Her recommendation is to consume roughly 0.8–1 gram of protein per pound of body weight and make protein the foundation of every meal.

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Kylie’s approach challenges the popular belief that more exercise always equals better results. Instead, she advocates for a smarter strategy built around recovery, strength training, hormone awareness and adequate protein intake. Sometimes, getting better results isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing what matters most.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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