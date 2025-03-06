Birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets for toned body at 28: Having ghee 1st thing in the morning to avoiding gluten

Janhvi Kapoor said she is allergic to gluten

The actor, who was busy with her 2024 film Mr and Mrs Mahi at the time, had said, “I am on a strict diet. My breakfast right now is just two eggs with avocado. For lunch, it is spinach with grilled chicken and dinner is soup. I like having a nice brunch... my favourite cuisines are Japanese, Italian, Andhra and Mughlai.”

When asked to share the one thing that is a strict no-no for her, Janhvi said she ‘avoids gluten’ as she is 'allergic' to it. A gluten-free diet is an eating plan that excludes foods containing gluten, a protein found in certain grains, such as wheat.

When asked to share her go-to healthy munchies, or what she eats on cheat days, Janhvi said, “I love to eat fruits, although they have a lot of sugar. I like strawberries a lot... I like golgappas and ice cream.”

More details of what Janhvi includes in her diet

In a 2019 interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi had also said she eats everything but 'works out extra to make sure she does not put on weight'. Asked how she starts her mornings, she had revealed she 'has a spoon of ghee'.

Janhvi also said asked about when she eats her dinner and what her post-workout meal was. She replied, “For dinner, I like to keep it light. So I will have red rice biryani... I try to have my last meal by 10 (when shooting late)... I have phases, so sweet potato paratha is a huge thing for me (post-workout meal)... I used to follow this whole no-carbs diet; but now I have started upping my carbs for energy, and my weight has stayed the same.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.