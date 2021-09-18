Janhvi Kapoor enters the weekend with a Pilates session and we are inspired

When she is not raising the mercury with her smoking hot pictures from latest photoshoots, Janhvi Kapoor is seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle and this Saturday is no different as the Bollywood actor treated her instafam to a sneak-peek of her workout after long. The “Pilates girl” is back to the grind this Saturday and her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who also trains Sara Ali Khan, cannot contain her excitement.

Taking to her social media handle, Janhvi shared two pictures that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session as she entered the weekend and we are inspired. Donning a black crop tank top, teamed with a pair of black shorts, Janhvi pulled back her shoulder-length tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

While the first picture featured her lying down on a Pilates reformer, the other frame showed her kneeling on the same as she worked out some stretches. Janhvi captioned the pictures with workout and sun emojis while Namrata shared, “And she’s properly back at it my pilates girl @janhvikapoor (sic)” and punctuated it with blast and fire emojis.

Benefits:

Pilates focuses on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do even without the use of a reformer.

Reformers are workout machines which enhance core stability along with good postural alignment in those who use it for workouts. A pilate studio might appear like a war-zone to you but it works wonders for those in pursuit of a well-toned and strong body.

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body and beginners can try it even at home. After the whirlwind year that 2020 and most of 2021 have been, if you are looking to finely tune your brain and nervous system then Pilates should be your go-to physical therapy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter