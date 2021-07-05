Janhvi Kapoor shares video of Khushi Kapoor's Pilates routine with cute partner

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor loves working out. She leads a healthy lifestyle and often gets spotted by the paparazzi outside the Pilates studio. The star even inspires her followers by occasionally sharing her progress at the gym. However, her latest workout post showed a glimpse of her sister Khushi Kapoor's Pilates routine with a cute partner.

Janhvi took to Instagram today to share a snippet from her workout routine with her sister Khushi Kapoor. She posted a boomerang video of herself and Khushi exercising at the Pilates studio. And it is one of the most hilarious things you will see today.

The video shared by Janhvi Kapoor featured a dog sitting on top of Khushi’s torso as she sweats it out on the Reformer. The Roohi actor recorded the funny scene while standing in the background. She captioned the short clip, “Can dog Pilates be a thing?”

The boomerang shows Khushi going back and forward on the Pilates equipment as the dog leisurely sits on top of her. While Janhvi wore a purple and lavender sports bra with neon green shorts for the routine, Khushi chose an orange crop top with black joggers.

Khushi and Janhvi swear by Pilates to stay fit and healthy. For the uninitiated, working out on a Pilates Reformer helps focus on the core strength and proper muscle engagement. It also improves athletic performance, back pain, injury recovery, progress with weight loss, balance, bone density and posture.

Apart from sharing glimpses of her fun workout routine, Janhvi also shared pictures from her glamorous photoshoot on Instagram today. She struck a sensuous pose for the clicks and left her followers swooning. She donned a white bralette-style top and high-waist bikini bottoms for the shoot and impressed the fashion police.

The actor went sans any accessories with her hot summer girl avatar and looked flawless in side-parted luscious locks and dewy make-up.

Janhvi Kapoor recently shot for her next film Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

