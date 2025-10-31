Jemimah Rodrigues gets honest about anxiety battle after World Cup win vs Australia: 12 tips to manage anxiety naturally

Jemimah Rodrigues said her family and friends supported her during her struggles with anxiety. Did you know anxiety disorders affect 359 million people worldwide? (PTI and Freepik)

Imagine carrying a weight that's invisible, yet crushing. That's what anxiety can feel like. Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian cricketer, opened up about her struggles with anxiety during the Women's World Cup after winning the Player of the Match in the semi-final. She revealed that she cried almost every day throughout the tournament, struggling to cope with the pressure and self-doubt. Also read | Jemimah Rodrigues fails to hold back tears in emotional moment with father after World Cup masterclass against Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues talks about mental health

Despite being dropped from the team earlier, Jemimah persevered and went on to score a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia, steering India past the seven-time champions to secure a place in the Women’s World Cup final. Jemimah credited her family, friends, and faith for helping her overcome her anxiety and self-doubt.

The cricketer's emotional revelation has highlighted the importance of mental health support and the challenges faced by athletes in high-pressure situations. Her story also serves as a testament to the power of resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.

The numbers are staggering

Did you know anxiety disorders are the world’s most common mental disorders – according to World Health Organisation (WHO) – affecting 359 million people in 2021? Moreover, as per WHO, more women are affected by anxiety disorders than men. And whether you have a formal diagnosis or not, anxiety can disrupt daily life.

Physical symptoms, such as a racing heart, tense muscles, headaches, and digestive issues, are just the tip of the iceberg. The real challenge lies in the internal struggles, such as intrusive thoughts, that can spiral out of control and leave you feeling overwhelmed.

In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director, psychiatry, Asian Hospital, shared her top tips for coping with anxiety. Try some of these out for yourself the next time you're overwhelmed and anxious — you may be surprised at what aids you. However, seek professional guidance if needed.

Anxiety can disrupt daily life, regardless of whether you have a formal diagnosis. (Made using Gemini AI)

1. Get active

Any physical activity works as a powerful stress reliever, Dr Manchanda said: “All you need to do is fasten your shoelaces and head for a walk, jog, cycling, or anything that keeps you active.”

2. Eat a nutritious diet

“A balanced diet is a game-changer to relieve day-to-day stress. Reach out for plenty of fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, and similar healthy foods,” Dr Manchanda said.

3. Avoid unhealthy practices

She added, “Some people may cope with stress by engaging in unhealthy behaviours such as excessive caffeine or alcohol use, smoking, binge eating, or using illegal substances. These practices raise your stress levels and affect your overall wellbeing.”

4. Meditate

Meditation can help you feel peaceful and balanced, which can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health, Dr Manchanda said.

5. Laugh more

She added, “Humour cannot treat every ailment. However, it can make you feel better, even if you have to fake a laugh through your grumpiness. Laughter reduces your stress and improves overall health.”

6. Connect with others

Dr Manchanda said, “When you're worried or angry, you might wish to isolate yourself. Instead, reach out to family and friends and connect with your near and dear ones.”

7. Prioritise yourself

According to her: “Attempting to achieve everything comes with a cost. Learning to manage your to-do list and reduce stress by saying no or delegating tasks can relieve stress.”

8. Try yoga

“Yoga combines physical and mental disciplines to help you achieve inner and outer peace. It helps you relax and destress your mind and body,” Dr Manchanda said.

9. Get enough sleep

“Stress can impair your ability to sleep. But sleep helps your body to repair and rejuvenate. Most adults require approximately 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night,” Dr Manchanda added.

10. Journal your thoughts

According to her, journaling is a great way to express otherwise suppressed emotions: “Allow your thoughts to flow, and when you're finished, you can either delete what you wrote or store it to think about later.”

11. Get musical

Dr Manchanda said, “Listening to or performing music is an effective stress buster. It can lower stress hormones, provide a mental break and reduce muscle tension.”

12. Seek counselling

She concluded, “If self-care practices do not relieve your stress, you may wish to consider therapy or counselling. Professional counsellors or therapists can assist you in identifying stressors and developing new coping strategies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.