Joint pain during monsoon: Orthopaedic surgeon reveals why it happens and when you should see a doctor

The rainy season brings a wide range of health concerns due to changing weather conditions. Among them, joint pain stands out, particularly for people with arthritis. While rain does not necessarily directly damage the joints, several weather-related changes may intensify existing pain, stiffness and discomfort.



ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To manage the pain, you first need to understand why it occurs. For this, Dr Sharmila Tulpule, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt. Ltd, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, shed light on why joint pain may worsen during the monsoon.

She noted that the orthopaedic professionals commonly observe this pattern in their clinics: "Many people report that they feel increased pain, discomfort and limited mobility with arthritis in rainy seasons, which is a common phenomenon in the clinics of orthopaedic medical professionals.”

As mentioned earlier, the expert also clarified that rain does not directly cause joint pain, but it does intensify arthritis symptoms.

What happens inside your joints?

Joint pain is common in arthritis.

Next, let's clinically unpack what happens inside the joints. The orthopaedic surgeon said that changes in barometric pressure may worsen arthritis symptoms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is believed that as the atmospheric pressure drops before the rainfall, surrounding tissues become slightly swollen and increase an already elevated pressure in the joints.” What are the other reasons which may cause joint pain? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is believed that as the atmospheric pressure drops before the rainfall, surrounding tissues become slightly swollen and increase an already elevated pressure in the joints.” What are the other reasons which may cause joint pain? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

You may not see the complete picture if you assume that rain alone is responsible for worsening joint pain. Certain seasonal habits may also contribute to the discomfort. Dr Tulpule mentioned that during the rainy season, people tend to work indoors more often, exercise less, and sit for longer hours. Reduced physical activity can limit the movement of the muscles surrounding the joints, making them stiff and causing additional pain.

She also expressed concern about vitamin D deficiency, which may develop due to low sunlight exposure and affect muscle and bone health. Therefore, you must remain active during the monsoon and consult a doctor if you think you may be deficient. Take supplements only if recommended by a healthcare professional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When should you see a doctor?

But if you see some signs, please see a doctor. Occasional joint stiffness during the rainy season may be common, but the specialist urged consulting a health professional if you experience:

Persistent swelling around the joints

Severe or worsening joint pain

Redness or warmth around the affected joint

Difficulty walking

Trouble performing routine activities

As per the expert, these likely signal progression of arthritis or another underlying joint condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.